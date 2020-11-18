Coronavirus Business Impact – Webgames Market In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

BusinessIndustriesSci-Tech

The global webgame market is predicted to generate a revenue of $6.5 billion by 2030, rising from $3.5 billion in 2019, advancing at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), according to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence. Other than growing use of smartphones, the rising utilization social media is also resulting in the growth of the market across the globe.

At the present time, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are introducing various forms of social interaction. The popularity of these was the highest during 2014–2019 as well, as they offer real-time interaction among players. Owing to their thrill of on-the-spot strategy making and fast-paced nature, real-time games are increasingly surpassing the other variants. Kantai Collection, Ikariam, Habbo Hotel, and FusionFall are some of the very popular real-time games.

Webgame Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Player Type

  • Individual
  • Multiplayer

Market Segmentation by Gameplay

  • Real-Time
  • Turn Based
  • Scenario Based

Market Segmentation by Model

  • Free to Play
  • Pay to Play

Market Segmentation by Age Group

  • 13–17
  • 18–24
  • 25–34
  • 35–54
  • Above 55

Market Segmentation by Genre

  • Real-Time Strategy Games
  • MMORPG
  • Sports Games
  • First-Person Shooter
  • Arcade
