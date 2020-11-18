You can now see all seasons of “Twin Peaks” on HBO Portugal

This includes the successful seasons of the 1990s and the most recent of 2017.

All three seasons available.

It was, for two seasons, the question that echoed everywhere: “Who killed Laura Palmer?” Over the past three decades, the issue has become synonymous with one of the most famous series of all time. Now it is possible to discover everything in the same space. HBO Portugal will have, from this Wednesday, November 18, the catalog of “Twin Peaks”.

For the record: the first two seasons, 1990 and 1991, are available, but also the third, 2017, in a long-awaited return.

The universe created by David Lynch and Mark Frost has become an unexpected success for audiences and critics. It was in 1990 and it can be said that nothing like it has ever been seen on television. There were some bizarre characters and a growing mystery. The body of Laura Palmer, the most popular girl in the quiet town of Twin Peaks, is found wrapped in plastic by the riverside. A city, a crime. Apparently, of course.

As everything indicates that he was not the murderer’s first victim, the FBI sends Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to solve the case. This is how the viewer encounters an impressive array of figures. Some tragic, some just caricatures. They’re all from Twin Peaks and all have something to say about the case – or Laura Palmer.

The series has managed to combine mystery and play with novel conventions at the same time. I have had tense times and unusual dreams. There was a thoughtful mix between having something familiar and at the same time unique. We were still a long way from the golden age of television, but in this small town it was proven that television could go further.

Interestingly, the story of “Twin Peaks”, the series, has given itself a story. It rose from success in the fall, became cult work and a cause for nostalgia, earned a bitter farewell, and returned many years later in search of reconciliation with fans. There was everything.

The first season had audiences that reached 20 million viewers per episode. The mystery grabbed audiences, critics praised it, and the awards, from Emmy to the Golden Globes, came soon after. David Lynch had achieved something special.

The second season was a roller coaster ride. The outbreak of the war in Iraq (the first of two American wars in the country) changed the hour for a few weeks. ABC TV channel lobbied for the identity of the murderer to be revealed, while interfering in other details of the story.

Lynch didn’t like it, he was one foot away from the show, he ended up coming back to give some cohesion to what was lacking in the second season, but by then the audience had dropped sharply, the viewers lost between confused schedules, waiting times and a certain disinterest in a darkening universe.

The service demanded more, but the circumstances changed quickly. To the ire of fans, the new project, the film “Twin Peaks: The Last Seven Days of Laura Palmer”, received the green light, which was released within a year of the series.

The reaction from fans and critics has been mixed. The 90s continued on their way, in the following decade we would see projects like “Os Sopranos” and “The Wire”, which became the symbols of a new era of television. But “Twin Peaks” always had a place for any conversation about television series. Despite his weaknesses, he was ahead of his time and never failed to hold a prominent place in the career of influential David Lynch.

In 2017, however, “Twin Peaks” got a new opportunity, with the return of Lynch, much of the cast and, most importantly, the small town. It was a third season that also accompanied this difficult reconciliation with the fans who have long awaited something more from this universe. And there it is.

The 48 episodes, spread over the three seasons of “Twin Peaks”, are now in the HBO Portugal catalog.