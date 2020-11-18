With PC Gaming 2020, Steam presents the winning duo Intel and Nvidia

Steam has updated its survey on hardware and software being used by gamers. According to the October 2020 period, it is based on a monthly survey. Participation is optional and anonymous.

It’s interesting because it allows a portrait of the most popular configuration. We can also observe changes and developments.

Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 10, dominates with a presence of almost 90% (89.28%). The use of 16 GB RAM is democratized, while Intel with quad-core solutions and frequencies between 3.3 and 3.69 GHz still retains control over the processor part.

Steam Hardware and Software Survey: October 2020 (CPU) Steam Hardware and Software Survey: October 2020 (GPU)

On the graphics card side, Nvidia remains the reference. The star map is still the GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB. The definition is Full HD which is 1920 x 1080 pixels while the storage exceeds 1TB.

PC games on Steam, AMD CPUs are making progress.

In general, the Steam numbers show that AMD is completely overwhelmed in the graphics card segment. The TOP 10 are 90% occupied by Nvidia. The only AMD reference, the Radeon RX 580, takes 10th place.

Note that the use of ray tracing is far from popular. The first card to support this technology takes 6th place. This GeForce RTX 2060 gained a market share of 3.02%.

On the other hand, the trend in the processor segment is different. AMD CPUs are making a name for themselves with gamers. Intel still largely dominates the market with a market share of 74.21% as of October 2020, but AMD is making strides. The company rose from 23.16% to 25.79% in four months.

In terms of examining hardware and software, Steam explains

“Steam conducts a monthly survey to collect data on the types of computer hardware and software our customers use. Participation in the survey is optional and anonymous. The information gathered is valuable to us in deciding what types of technology investments to make and what products to offer. “