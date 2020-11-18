Download it! Google Chrome 87 brings native support for Macs with Apple Silicon

The first Macs equipped with an Apple Silicon processor are already reaching customers, and with this, several companies have started to prepare special versions of their applications and software to perform optimally on the new platform.

One of the first was Photoshop, and now Google has released Chrome 87, which is already capable of running natively on the ARM architecture taking advantage of all the extra performance.

However, the distribution of Chrome 87 has been suspended due to an unexpected failure of the app, as Mark Chang warned via a Twitter message. The good news is that it will be distributed again in a few hours.

We ran into a small issue with our deployment of the native M1 version of Chrome, so to keep our users in the right place, we have paused this deployment and will resume it tomorrow. If you already have M1 version, we have a workaround https://t.co/t5igTxF6Cm

– Mark Chang (@mchang) November 18, 2020

For those who have already downloaded version 87 of Chrome on Mac with an Apple M1 (Apple Silicon) chip, the search giant offered the following alternatives to work around the problem of unexpected failure:

Open System Preferences. Go to Security and privacy. At the top, select Privacy. On the left, select Bluetooth. Under your approved apps, select add app (+). Select Google Chrome. Restart Chrome.

Another measure is to completely uninstall the browser, return to the Chrome download page and select Mac with Intel chip, thereby downloading software that will work fine even if it is emulated on Rosetta 2.

Speaking of the new version, Google reports improvements in speed and tab handling, as well as the inclusion of additional support for Chrome actions that can be performed directly from the address bar. .