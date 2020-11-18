DFB 2020 review: Longtime Rüdiger and top shooter Werner

Sevilla (AP) – The 0: 6 final against Spain’s head coach Joachim Löw broke the record for the German national soccer team in the complicated Corona 2020 year.

After three wins and four draws, there was the only loss to Sevilla at the end – and at the same time the highest of the 189th international match under Löw.

The national coach has used a total of 34 players this year, including six newcomers Robin Gosens, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Philipp Max, Mahmoud Dahoud and Ridle Baku.

Antonio Rüdiger was a long-time favorite: the FC Chelsea defender, missing against Spain due to a yellow card suspension, was the only player in seven international matches. The 27-year-old also has the most minutes played (598). Matthias Ginter from Gladbach (464 minutes) and Timo Werner, Rüdiger’s colleague at Chelsea (430), played six games each.

Former Leipzig Werner was the most successful shooter with four goals. Behind them is Luca Waldschmidt of Benfica Lisbon with two goals. Eight other players have met once each.