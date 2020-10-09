Global Accountable Care Solutions Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product and Services, Delivery Mode, End-User, and Region

Global Accountable Care Solutions Market size was valued US$ 13.87 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 16.6% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn. The report has covered region-wise market trends with a competitive landscape. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Accountable care solutions work to improve health care facilities given to patients and limit ascending cost for medical expenses. The global accountable care solutions market is driven by the implementation of regulatory guidelines, initiatives to encouraging patient-centered affordable care, and a rising number of accountable care organizations. Government initiatives for eHealth and rising need to curtail increasing healthcare costs will impel market growth in the upcoming period. However, the lack of interoperability, high investments essential for supporting infrastructure, and data security and privacy concerns for cloud-based solutions may restrain the market growth at the global level. More concentrating on value-based medicine, rising demand for cloud-based models, and evolving markets are projected to create beneficial growth opportunities for key players in the market. Unwillingness between providers to implement accountable care solutions are the major challenges for the Accountable Care Solutions market in the near future.

Based on the application, the accountable care solutions market is segmented into web & cloud-based delivery mode, on-premise delivery mode. The web & cloud-based delivery mode segment has led the accountable care solutions market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the rising demand for web & cloud-based platforms to incorporate data from all sources. Also, the increasing adoption of healthcare analytics and electronic health record in healthcare and web & cloud computing implement across the medical sector is projected to have a positive impact on the accountable care solutions market over the coming years.

Geographically, the Accountable Care Solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising necessity of management of large data produced from hospitals and additional healthcare facilities will propel the market growth in this region. The U.S. government suggested all the hospitals to accept an accountable care system that aids aligning all the doctors across care settings, thus, care can be offered at an affordable cost and improve population health. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the large base of an aging population, rise in the incidence of several disorders, rising demand for quality healthcare, and increasing government initiatives for medical tourism and eHealth in this region. The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced accountable care solutions are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Accountable Care Solutions Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Accountable Care Solutions Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Accountable Care Solutions Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Accountable Care Solutions Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Accountable Care Solutions Market

Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, by Product and Services

• Healthcare Provider Solutions

• Healthcare Payer Solutions

• Services

Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

• Web & Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, by End-User

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, Major Players:

• Cerner Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• UnitedHealth Group

• Aetna, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Epic Systems Corporation

• McKesson Corporation

• Verisk Health

• ZeOmega, Inc.

• eClinicalWorks, Inc.

• NextGen Healthcare

• Athenahealth Inc.

• Constellation Software Inc.

• Optum, Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Accountable Care Solutions Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Accountable Care Solutions Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Accountable Care Solutions Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Accountable Care Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Accountable Care Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Accountable Care Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Accountable Care Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Accountable Care Solutions by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Accountable Care Solutions Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Accountable Care Solutions Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Accountable Care Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

