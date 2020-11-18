Huawei Lana Freebuds 3i Wireless Earphones and Watch GT2e Smart Watch in Brazil

Huawei took this week to launch two new products in Brazil. This time around, the company is offering the Freebuds 3i wireless headsets to compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro as well as the Watch GT2e smartwatch.

Starting with the headphones, the devices have already been announced in Europe and have a design very similar to the accessories in the competition. The biggest highlight of the new Freebuds 3i is the presence of active noise cancellation.

According to the manufacturer, the devices can reduce noise by up to 32dB and the 10mm speakers deliver good audio quality and above-average bass. See the device design below.





The consumer can also make calls through a new pickup system, as there is a third internal microphone, which receives the sound of the voice and carries it to the ear, to improve the quality of the calls.

Finally, we have a Bluetooth connection, IPX4 certified against water, and the battery guarantees an autonomy of up to 3.5 hours of playback. If necessary, the user can still use the case to guarantee an additional 14.5 hours of charge.

Huawei Watch GT2e

Another novelty announced by Huawei is the new Watch GT2e smartwatch, which hits the domestic market with a 1.39 inch AMOLED display and a circular shape. The device has an exclusive Kirin A1 processor and is certified waterproof to 5ATM.

Like other devices in the category, the Huawei Watch GT2e allows consumers to track physical activity, monitor their sleep, and also measure the level of oxygen in the blood as a novelty.

Finally, the internal memory can store up to 500 songs, while the autonomy promised by the manufacturer is up to 14 days away from the socket.

Price and availability

According to Huawei, the new wearable devices are now available on its official website. The price of the Freebuds 3i is R $ 819, while the Watch GT2e hits the Brazilian market for R $ 1,099.

What did you think of Huawei’s new wearable devices? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.