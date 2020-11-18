Demonstrators protest against crown rules in Bundestag

Berlin (dpa) – Several hundred people demonstrated against corona restrictions on new changes to the infection protection law on Wednesday in the government district of Berlin before the start of the Bundestag session.

Police said they gathered in the morning around the locked Reichstag building and the Republic Square opposite. The mood has remained calm so far, a police spokesperson said.

It is not clear how many protesters are expected. According to the police, it could be from several thousand to more than ten thousand. There are provisions such as wearing a face mask and keeping your distance. 2,000 police officers are on duty, including support from nine other federal states and the federal police.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior had banned several demonstrations recorded directly in front of the Reichstag building in the so-called pacified district. The police therefore largely cordoned off the area. However, there were many calls circulating on the Internet not to register the protests, but to spontaneously travel to Berlin and demonstrate in the Bundestag. The police spoke of a “high level of mobilization”.

The police union (GdP) expects a difficult mission for the police. Past protests in other cities have shown how quickly such a situation can escalate and how quickly the police can be helpless, GdP spokesman Benjamin Jendro said in the morning on RBB news radio. The big problem is that a broad spectrum is taking to the streets. “This means that not all right-wing extremists are running there, but also people who are afraid of their existence.” Children and the elderly are also there.

Police President Barbara Slowik had announced that she would apply the corona rules during protests with all possible means. “We will do our utmost not to allow any meeting without mouth and nose protection.” If this should happen, the police will resolve it as soon as possible. Photos like a week ago in Leipzig or in August before the Reichstag are to be avoided. “We are going and must think about other measures than usual.” The aim is to stop the spread of the virus.

At the same time, she highlighted the problems the police had with these protests. “Tens of thousands of people who refuse to leave, but continue to demonstrate peacefully (…), we will not be able to separate them in a very short time and thus guarantee protection against viruses.” The fact that thousands of people don’t play by the rules makes it especially difficult.

Two weeks ago at least 20,000 protesters gathered in Leipzig. According to the police, 90% of the participants did not wear a mask. The rally was disrupted, after which protesters forced a march through the Leipziger ring. The police could not stop them. There were clashes, firecrackers flew. There were also groups of neo-Nazis among the demonstrators.

On August 29, on the sidelines of a large demonstration with tens of thousands of participants in Berlin, several hundred people passed through barriers in front of the Reichstag building. They ran up the stairs and stood triumphantly in front of the visitors’ entrance. The images caused a sensation and indignation in most parties.