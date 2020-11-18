BusinessIndustriesInternationalUncategorized
Chilled and Deli Food Market to garner $1,051,554 million by 2022
The prepacked sandwiches segment has the highest market share in the chilled and deli food market
KEY FINDINGS OF CHILLED AND DELI FOOD MARKET:
- Though Asia-Pacific is projected to continue to dominate the chilled and deli food market, LAMEA will grow at a higher CAGR of 4.0%, in terms of revenue.
- North America accounted for more than one-fourth share of the chilled and deli food market, in revenue, with a CAGR of 2.6%.
- China dominated in the Asia-Pacific chilled and deli food market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, in revenue terms.
- The meats segment of the chilled and deli food market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3%, during the forecast period.
- Latin America dominated the chilled and deli food market in LAMEA region with nearly half the market share, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, during 2016-2022.
