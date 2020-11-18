EVGA BP power supplies, the compact and inexpensive 80Plus Bronze

EVGA announces a new line of 80Plus Bronze power supplies, the BP. You benefit from a compact design with a length of 120 mm and are available in different performance levels.

In the area of ​​ATX power supplies, EVGA is introducing its BP series. The aim is to offer a competitive price-performance ratio. Their mechanics meet the requirements of the 80Plus bronze label, which guarantees high performance. Energy waste is limited and financial savings are key.

The manufacturer proposes a compact form factor with a length of 120 mm, which reduces the concerns about the case compatibility.

EVGA BP power supply

Cooling is done by a 115mm fan while a protective chain is in place. We find OVP, UVP, OCP, OPP, SCP and OTP security. Internally we have a single + 12V rail and DC to DC.

All the wiring is built into the box, but some of it is flat. This selection makes installation easier, especially on the back of the motherboard compartment. The range consists of four models with outputs of 460, 510, 610 and 710 watts. Prices range from $ 54.99 to $ 84.99.