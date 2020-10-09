Online Travel Payment Market | Major Growth Opportunity Expanding Continuously Key Players Airbnb, Alibaba Group Holdings, Booking Holdings

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Online Travel Payment Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Travel Paymentmarket.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Online Travel Payment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Definition:

Online payment methods for travel include credit cards, debit cards and other digital payment options. However, the digital payment options such as wallets and local payment schemes are becoming popular among the people. Various travel service provider offers digital payment options along with credit and debit cards. These payment options are quick and hassle free which helps the individual to in bookings. These benefits are increasing the usage of online travel payments.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Airbnb Inc. (United States), Alibaba Group Holdings (China), Booking Holdings Inc. (United States), Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd. (India), easyJet PLC (United Kingdom), Mastercard Inc. (United States), PayPal Inc. (United States), Tencent Holdings (China), Visa Inc. (United States) and Airplus (Germany)

Market Drivers

Benefits Such as Hassle Free and Quick Travel Bookings are Fueling the Market

Increasing Number of Payment Methods in Digital Travel

Market Trend

Introduction of New and Advanced Version of Mobile Apps which Offers Deals and Hassle Free Bookings

Increasing Preference of Online Travel Booking Through Mobile

Restraints

Lockdown imposed in various countries due to COVID 19 pandemic has shut down the travel industry which is affecting the online travel payment industry

Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Digital Payment in Developing Economies

Increasing Disposable Income is Boosting the Market

Penetration of Internet Facilities

Challenges

Risk of Data Breach May Hamper the Market of Online Travel Payment

Online Travel Paymentthe manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.In addition, Online Travel Payment Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

The Online Travel Payment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Travel service type (Travel accommodation, Vacation packages), Mode of Payments (Debit/Credit cards, E wallets, Internet banking, Digital payment apps, Others), Booking platforms (Desktop, Mobile)

Geographically World Online Travel Payment markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Online Travel Payment markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Online Travel Payment Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation(Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape(Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Online Travel Payment Market:

Chapter One : Global Online Travel Payment Market Industry Overview

1.1 Online Travel Payment Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Online Travel Payment Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Online Travel Payment Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Online Travel Payment Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Online Travel Payment Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Online Travel Payment Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Online Travel Payment Market Size by Type

3.3 Online Travel Payment Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Online Travel Payment Market

4.1 Global Online Travel Payment Sales

4.2 Global Online Travel PaymentRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion



