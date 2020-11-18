Sports

Labbadia on an alleged quarrel with Lehmann: “A fairy tale” |

rej November 18, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – According to Bruno Labbadia, reports of a tense atmosphere in a conversation between him, director Michael Preetz and the new supervisory board Jens Lehmann are not correct.

“So far I had a meeting with Jens Lehmann, we played football and I won. That was the most important thing, ”said Bundesliga coach Hertha BSC in an interview with“ Sport Bild ”and reported on a few minutes of conversation before the actual practice. “We talked a bit about football, but we didn’t really go into the depths. For there to be an argument, it’s a fairy tale. “

