accepted the mission to study the atmosphere of exoplanets

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, ESA adopted Ariel (Atmospheric Remote Sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-Survey), the 4th mid-range space mission of its Cosmic Vision program.

Artist’s impression of the Ariel satellite on its way to its final destination: in orbit (In celestial mechanics, an orbit is the trajectory that a body draws around another body under the influence of gravity.) Around (Round is the name The French bird nomenclature (updated) gives 31 bird species that either …) from the Lagrange point (A Lagrange point (L1 to L5)) or more rarely the point of libration is a position in space at which the gravitational fields …) L2 Photo credits: ESA / STFC RAL Space / UCL / Europlanet – Science Office



Adoption by ESA’s Scientific Programs Committee results in a fire (fire is the creation of a flame by an exothermic chemical oxidation reaction called combustion.) Green (Green is a complementary color that corresponds to the light the human eye has on End of the study phase a recipient named …) to complete the mission. The launch is planned for 2029 by a rocket (rocket can refer to 🙂 Ariane 6 (Ariane 6 refers to the space launcher that is to take control of Ariane 5 by 2025 …) from the Guyanese Space Center (The Guyanese Space Center (CSG) is a French and European launch base near Kourou in French Guiana that was …) in Kourou. The CEA, the CNES and the CNRS (The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST)) are responsible for supplying the spectrometer (a spectrometer is a measuring device that it allows to study the decomposition of an observed quantity – a beam of light in spectroscopy or a mixture of molecules …) AIRS (Ariel InfraRed Spectrometer) with which the telescope (A telescope, (from the Greek tele means “) is equipped . far “and skopein means” look, see “), is an optical instrument …).

ARIEL is launched into orbit at Lagrange L2 point, which is at 1.5 million (one million (1,000,000) is the natural number after nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety) -nine (999,999) and before a million (1,000. 001). It …) kilometers from Earth (Earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the Sun and the fourth by size and mass …). Your goal will be to systematically study (in life sciences and natural history, systematics is the science that aims to count and classify taxa in a certain order, based on …) the atmospheres of a thousands of extrasolar planets, from gas giants to rocky planets, whether hot or temperate, around stars of various types. ARIEL will measure the composition and structure of planetary atmospheres, constrain the nature of planetary hearts, detect the presence of clouds, and study interactions with the star (A star is a celestial object that autonomously emits light, similar to a giant plasma ball like the sun, that of Earth is closest.) Host.

ARIEL will consist of a telescope of about one meter (the meter (symbol m, from the Greek metron, measure) is the basic unit of length of the International System (SI). It has been defined since 1983 as the distance moved by light in a vacuum in .. .) Diameter (In a circle or a sphere, the diameter is a line segment that runs through the center point and is delimited by the points of the circle or sphere. The diameter is …) To collect visible light (visible light, also visible.) Called spectrum, or optical spectrum, is that part of the electromagnetic spectrum that is visible to the human eye.) And infrared (infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation of a wavelength greater than that of visible light, but … ) Stars around which an exoplanet orbits (An exoplanet or extrasolar planet is a planet that orbits a star other than the sun. Exoplanets discovered so far orbit Stars … ). A spectrometer diffuses this light (the light is the set of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye, that is, contained in wavelengths of 380 nm …) in “Rainbow (The Sky”) the earth’s atmosphere is seen from the bottom of the planet .) “and when the exoplanet passes in front of its star, the spectrum obtained shows absorption bands (in optics, absorption refers to the process by which the energy of a photon is absorbed by another entity, for example an atom passing through the molecules in the atmosphere (The word atmosphere can have several meanings 🙂 of the exoplanet. The analysis of these absorption bands enables a detailed analysis of the composition of the atmosphere of the exoplanet.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!