the failure of the Swedish strategy?

With the pandemic, things are worse in the United States than ever … yet Sweden has just overtaken the United States in terms of the number of new cases per million people.

From late July to late September, Sweden had remained on an encouraging plateau of fewer than 400 new cases per day (day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; this is the period between two nights when the sun’s rays illuminate the sky. Its beginning (in relation …) The situation (In geography, the situation is a spatial concept that allows or does not allow the relative localization of a space in relation to its surroundings. It inscribes a place in a more general framework to … ) then worsen at a rate (we can distinguish 🙂 accelerated: 500 cases on October 3rd, 1000 cases on October 23rd, 2000 cases on October 30th October and 4000 cases on November 11th.

It doesn’t seem like much compared to the United States, which is also experiencing exponential growth (in math, economics, and biology we speak of an exponential (or geometric) growth phenomenon when the growth is the absolute value of the …) (continuously and very quickly): We have gone from a plateau in August and September with around 40,000 cases per day (the past is above all a concept connected with time: it consists of ‘the set of successive configurations of the world and is opposed to the future on a timescale that focuses on the present. The intuition of …) to the land (land comes from the Latin pagus, which denotes a territorial and tribal subdivision of limited dimensions (on the order of a few hundred square kilometers ), Subdivision of the Gallo-Roman Civitas. Like the Civitas that …) by Trump with 80,000 cases on October 31 and 130,000 on November 12. But then we compare these numbers per million (One million (1,000,000) is the natural number that follows to nine hundred ninety-nine thousand nine hundred ninety-nine (999,999) and this is ahead of one million (1,000,001). It’s worth a thousand …) people, that Sweden is on the same trajectory (the trajectory is the line described by any point of an object in motion, and especially by its center of gravity.) as the United States.



France has also seen an exponential increase (the exponential function is one of the most important applications in analysis, or more generally in mathematics and in its fields of application. There are …) but could have reached a summit on November 8th – we need another one Wait week to be sure.



All indicators are “going in the wrong direction,” the Swedish Prime Minister admitted earlier this week. In one week, the number of patients in the intensive care unit has doubled (the concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical Number”).

“So far the strategy (The strategy – from the Greek Stratos means” army “and” old “means” lead “): Swedish has proven to be a dramatic failure,” said virologist Lena Einhorn, a critic. longstanding strategy not to close restaurants or other public places and to trust the self-discipline of the population.

The acceleration (acceleration usually denotes an increase in speed; in physics, more precisely in kinematics, the acceleration is a vector quantity that indicates the modification …) of the second wave (a wave is an oscillatory movement of the surface of an ocean, Ocean or lake. Waves are generated by the wind and have a peak-to-peak amplitude in the range of a few centimeters to …) In October the government sacrifices a little of this model, which has been praised or condemned elsewhere Allowing regions to impose their own restrictions – to limit transportation (Transport, from Latin Trans, Beyond and Portare, Porter, is the fact of carrying something or someone from one place to another.) Together, you travel between cities, visiting You senior residences … As far as restaurants and bars are concerned, this applies from November 20th. You may no longer be able to drink alcohol there after 10 p.m. be bought. until February.

Although the public health authority (Public health can be defined in several ways. It can in fact be viewed as “the study of the physical, psychosocial and socio-cultural determinants of the health of the ….) Has always opposed a policy of collective immunity defended – the virus (a virus is a biological unit that a host cell needs, the components of which reproduce. Viruses …) can spread freely until ‘enough people are immune – those who touted the Swedish model have bel (named in honor of the inventor Alexander Graham Bell, the bel is a logarithmic unit of measurement for the relationship between two powers known to express the power of sound. Dimensionless quantity …) and indeed a collective immunity versus the various levels of limitation imposed this spring (spring (from the Latin primus, premier, et t empus, temps, this season once marks the beginning) of the year) is one of the four seasons of the temperate zones before and after summer …) and this autumn (autumn is one of the four seasons of the temperate zones. It is placed between summer and winter.) Almost anywhere in the world (The word world can denote :).

Whatever the intentions, collective immunity is still a long way off: even with no limited travel or closed restaurants, it is estimated that less than 20% of the capital’s population (a capital (from Latin Caput, Capitis), head) is one City in which the powers are located, or a city with priority in one …), Stockholm, would now be a carrier (A carrier is a sinusoidal signal of constant frequency and amplitude. It is modulated by the useful signal (audio, video, data) in view or on its dissemination by means of a …) Antibodies that make it theoretical (The word theory comes from the Greek word Theorein, which means “contemplating, observing, investigating”. Everyday language, a theory is an idea or …) immune to the virus. And the death rate in Sweden is five to 10 times higher than other Scandinavian countries: 609 deaths per million people compared to 130 in Denmark and 54 in Norway on November 12 (but 750 in the US and 650 in France).

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!