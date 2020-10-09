Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Language, End-User Type, and Region.

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market was valued US$ 4.8 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8.20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.95 % during a forecast period.

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market, By Region

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market, Dynamics

The information and communication technology has proevd its benefits in offering more options and opportunities in learning management. The cloud computing has employed to reach the goals of langauge teaching and learning. The online education is becoming the major phenomenon across the globe because of the ease and convenience feature. The rise in credibility of e-learning, the prevalence of online and distance modes of education has gaining popularity. An increase in the requirement of technology-enabled tools, which can facilitate user engagement, motivation, and collaboration is expected to boost the global market growth. On the other hand, lack of awareness about the cloud-based learning system is expected to limit the growth in the market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market, Segment Analysis

The higher education institutions segment is expected to contribute maximum share in the global cloud-based language learning market during the forecast period. The higher education institutions are offering post-graduate and certification courses online. An increase in the adoption of the various educational hardware like Interactive Whiteboards (IWBs), projectors, and tablets are expected to propel the market growth and it will help higher education institutions to stay updated with the trend of digitization.The higher education institutions segment is expected to account for more than 58% of the total market share by 2027.

English language is expected to contribute significant share in the global cloud-based language learning market. The cloud-based English language learning market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 29% by 2027. An adoption of the cloud-based English learning is increasing among institutions and corporate. The transition can be attributed to the availability of the various software solutions. For instance, the cloud-based content authoring tool providers are assisting in creating and designing content for English learning.

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market, Regional Analysis

North America region held the dominant position in the global cloud-based language learning market and it is expected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. The region is a home to several famed higher education institutes, which leads on account of the maximum number of foreign students. The North America market for cloud-based language learning has accounted more than 52% of the global market in terms of revenue contribution in 2019 and is expected to remain one of the leading regional markets for cloud-based language learning solutions during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing proliferation of the cloud computing technology, especially in emerging economies is one of the key drivers of the adoption of cloud-based language learning solutions in the region.

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market, Competitive Analysis

The global cloud-based language learning market is witnessing significant growth because of the presence of prominent key players. The key players are focusing on expanding the business by creating awareness about their products. The demand for online language courses are expected to encourage key players to diversify their product portfolio in the global market. The educators and education technology key players have been compelled to develop solutions to make the learning system more effective.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market, By Language

• English

• Spanish

• Chinese

• French

• German

• Japanese

• Others (Italian, Russian etc.)

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market, By End-User Type

• K12

• Higher Education

• Vocational Training

• Corporate Training

• Others

Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cloud-Based Language Learning Market

• Linguatronics

• Sanako

• Okpanda

• Livemocha

• Software and Network Solutions

• Speexx

• Rosetta Stone

• Duolingo

• Busuu

• Babbel

• 50 languages

• Voxy

• Sanoma

• Memrise

• Edusoft

