2020 Sustainability in Insurance Market Report- Top Company Profile Analysis | Hiscox, Aon, Oxfam, Chubb, QBE

Sustainability is a key issue in the insurance sector both for its image and its future profitability. Insurance is one of the leading industries in the global economy, and therefore needs to be seen as a leader in the key issues within sustainability, such as climate change. Perhaps more importantly for the industry, the impact of climate change is already being seen, and is having a severe impact on profits. Severe weather events such as the Australian wildfires have cost insurers and reinsurers millions, and as the issue gets worse events like these will become more common. The situation makes claims significantly higher and consequently premiums harder to price.

This report provides analysis of how sustainability will shape the future of the insurance market. It analyzes this key theme in depth and explores how insurers are reacting.

