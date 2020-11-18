BusinessIndustriesInternationalSci-TechUncategorized
EV Battery Swapping For Two and Three-Wheeler Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak
The growing pollution levels in many countries are the primary factors fueling the popularity of electric vehicles. Moreover, the rising requirement for electric two- and three-wheelers in ride hailing and sharing services and the growing deployment of electric three-wheelers for goods and passenger transportation are pushing up the sales of electric two- and electric three-wheelers across the world. The lack of proper charging facilities and the frequent charging requirements of these vehicles pose big problems for vehicle owners.
Because of the aforementioned factors, the global EV battery swapping for two- and three-wheeler market is predicted to surge from 2020 to 2030. The growing popularity of electric scooter sharing service is a key factor fueling the progress of the market. These services have witnessed a sharp rise in popularity in North America in recent years. This is because these services offer better last-mile connectivity and hyper-localized services in comparison to other shared mobility services.
Across the globe, the EV battery swapping for two- and three-wheeler market is currently registering the highest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC), as per the observations of the market research firm, P&S Intelligence. In this region, the market is presently booming in India and China, mainly because of the high population density and the high usage of two-wheelers in these countries. The market is also rapidly progressing in Taiwan, on account of the growing popularity of battery swapping in the country.
Market Segmentation by Service Type
- Pay-Per-Use Model
- Subscription Model
Market Segmentation byBattery Type
- Lead Acid
- Li-Ion
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Two-Wheeler
- Pay-per-use model
- Subscription model
- Three-Wheeler
- Pay-per-use model
- Subscription model
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the EV battery swapping for two- and three-wheeler market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential