Matthäus & Özil: Hummels, Müller and Boateng back in Löw |

rej November 18, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – Former world champions Lothar Matthäus and Mesut Özil campaigned for the return of former national players Mats Hummels, Thomas Müller and Jérôme Boateng, who were withdrawn by national coach Joachim Löw, after the 6 defeat -0 of the German national team against Spain.

“I have never seen such a total failure! The discussion on Hummels and Boateng will continue. You need these leaders after such a defeat! In terms of team management, Müller will be mentioned, ”Matthäus (59) said of“ Bild ”’s game, but immediately added: “I don’t think Jogi Löw deviates from his opinion on the three . The national coach had recently made it clear on numerous occasions that the return of the trio was not a problem.

After the Spaniards’ sixth goal, Matthäus – Germany’s international record holder with 150 international appearances – expressed his disbelief in these terms: “Löw doesn’t even need to analyze mistakes. The video session would last eight hours! “

Mesut Özil has advocated the return of Bayern defender Jérôme Boateng to the selection. “It’s time to take back @JeromeBoateng,” tweeted the 32-year-old, under contract with Arsenal, after the Germans’ miserable defensive performance in Sevilla. At Arsenal, coach Mikel Arteta Özil has not reported for the Premier League or the Europa League. The midfielder resigned from the national team after the World Cup preliminary round in 2018.

