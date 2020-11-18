Air Ambulance Services Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

Due to the soaring geriatric population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for ambulance services is surging all over the world. While the people living in the major cities have access to proper healthcare and medical facilities, the inhabitants of tier 2 and tier 3 cities, rural areas, and hilly regions often find themselves in great difficulty, especially in emergency situations, because of the lack of access to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Across the globe, the APAC air ambulance services market will be very prosperous in the forthcoming years, as per the market research firm, P&S Intelligence. This would be a result of the existence of numerous helicopter ambulance service providers and the growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases in people that require immediate medical treatment, in the region.

Fixed-wing and rotary-wing are the two main types of aircrafts used in these services. Between them, the usage of the rotary-wing aircrafts was higher in these services in the past years, primarily because of the fact that these aircrafts are ideal for medium- and short-distance trips, that are within the state or city boundaries. The extensive usage of these aircrafts caused the rapid advancement of the rotary wing category in the air ambulance services market in the past.

Therefore, it can be said with certainty that the popularity of air ambulance services will soar all over the world in the upcoming years, on account of the growing incidence of chronic and life-threatening diseases and the rising requirement for ambulance services in remote areas and tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the world.