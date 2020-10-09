Global Cloud Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Company Size, Solution, Deployment, and Region.

Global Cloud Security Market was valued US$5.71 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Application, Company Size, Solution, Deployment, and region.

Further, Cloud Security Market based on Application includes Financial Services, IT & telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media & entertainment, and others. Company Size is sub-segmented into Small & Medium Enterprise and Large enterprise. Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS/IPS, and Cloud DLP are segmented under Solution segment, whereas Deployment segment includes Public, Private, and Hybrid.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Global Cloud Security Market, by Company Size

Based on Application, IT & telecom and financial services are the two large application segments in the market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of company size, Small & Medium Enterprises are rapidly accepting cloud technology, due to many benefits it provides to users including scalability, ease of access, lower costs, and pay-as-you-utilize policies as well as in large enterprises adoption rate of cloud security is also high. Supporting factors for growth of the segment are growing number of data attacks and need for updating existing money security systems.

The public segment is the most prominent segment in the market due to wide spread use of public cloud services. The segment is followed by the private segment. However, hybrid infrastructure is expected to increase massive popularity over the coming years.

North America is estimated to contribute to the large market share, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the high CAGR during forecast period.

The major driver for the growth of cloud security market is rising cyber-attacks on the cloud as well as confidential data storage on cloud. The other factor contributing to the growth of cloud security market is the developing trend of bring your own device to the office premises. However, low awareness about cloud services hinders the growth of the cloud security market. Data integrity protection is the primary challenge.

Some of the key players operating in the cloud security market are, IBM, Cisco, Intel, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Symantec, CSC, CA Technologies, BMC Software, Sophos and Cloud Passage. These players focus on new product development and innovations in existing products to meet the rapidly changing market needs.

Scope of Global Cloud Security Market:

Global Cloud Security Market, by Application:

• Financial Services

• IT & telecom

• Government

• Education

• Healthcare

• Media & entertainment

• Others

Global Cloud Security Market, by Company Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

• Large enterprise

Global Cloud Security Market, by Solution:

• Cloud IAM

• Cloud Email Security

• Cloud IDS/IPS

• Cloud DLP

Global Cloud Security Market, by Deployment:

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Global Cloud Security Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Cloud Security Market:

• IBM

• Cisco

• Intel

• Fortinet

• Trend Micro

• Symantec

• CSC

• CA Technologies

• BMC Software

• Sophos

• Cloud Passage

Global Cloud Security Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/18082

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com