17,561 new corona infections in Germany

November 18, 2020

Nearly 1,000 cases less than a week ago – but the question remains: when will the corona situation improve?

Berlin (dpa) – In Germany, health authorities reported 17,561 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours.

Or nearly 1,000 cases less than a week ago, according to information from the RKI on Wednesday morning. As of Wednesday, the number of new infections reported was 18,487. The value for Monday and Tuesday was also lower than the value for the previous week. The peak was reached last Friday with 23,542 cases reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, the RKI has counted a total of 833,307 Sars-CoV-2 infections detected in Germany (as of November 18 at 00:00). The number of virus-related deaths increased by 305 on Wednesday to a total of 13,119. The RKI estimates that around 546,500 people have now recovered.

According to Tuesday night’s RKI situation report, the so-called seven-day R was 0.97 (previous day: 0.97). This means that 100 infected people infect almost 100 more people. The value represents the onset of infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is less than 1 for a long time, the infection rate decreases.

