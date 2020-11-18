Fast Track Infection Protection Law Vote

Berlin (dpa) – The new version of the infection protection law is due to pass through the Bundestag and Bundesrat on Wednesday as fast-track.

The main objective of this change is to support the pandemic control measures previously issued by the government by ordinance and thus create more legal certainty. At 12 noon, the Bundestag will discuss the draft of the CDU / CSU and SPD coalition groups at second and third reading, then vote. The Federal Council will then also decide on this at a special meeting at 3 p.m. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will eventually draft the law on the same day so that it can come into force.

Opponents of the state’s corona policy have called for protests. However, the Federal Ministry of the Interior did not authorize gatherings directly in the Bundestag and Bundesrat in the so-called pacified district. However, meetings of opponents of corona measures have also been recorded elsewhere in Berlin. The police were preparing for a major operation.

The law on protection against infections had already been reformed several times in the wake of the corona pandemic. From the beginning of spring it was introduced that the Bundestag can determine an epidemic situation of national importance. The Bundestag did so immediately, giving the Federal Ministry of Health special powers to issue statutory ordinances without the Bundesrat having to consent. Normally, government ordinances require a yes from the regional chamber. The state of the epidemic is still relevant today – but the Bundestag can end it at any time.

COPY A CATALOG OF MEASURES

With the amendment of the law, a new paragraph 28a will be inserted into the law. It details the protective measures that may be prescribed by state governments and competent authorities to contain the pandemic. These include distance requirements, exit and contact restrictions in private and public spaces, restriction or prohibition of accommodation offers, travel, cultural, sporting and leisure events, closure stores or the requirement to wear a mask in public spaces. Essentially, these are the measures that were already taken during the spring lockdown and which also partly apply now during the partial lockdown in November.

FRAME

In the past, it has often been criticized that the ordinance would infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens for an indefinite period. Now it is stipulated that such ordinances must be limited in time. In principle, they should be valid for four weeks. But it can be extended. In addition, regulations must be provided with a general justification.

PRACTICAL MEASURES

Among other things, new rules are planned for loss of income. Compensation claims for parents who cannot work due to childcare must be extended and extended until March 2021. Anyone making an “avoidable trip” to foreign risk areas, on the other hand, should not should receive no compensation for loss of earnings for a required quarantine after his return. The federal government should be able to regulate that uninsured people are also entitled to vaccinations and tests. Hospitals that suspend their operations should receive financial compensation.

EXAMINATION OF THE OPPOSITION

The opposition also considers that the new regulations are insufficiently determined and therefore constitutionally questionable. Parliaments also lack stronger participation rights. And she criticizes the rapid pace at which the law is supposed to be passed. The government bill continues the concentration of decision-making power in the home of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), leftist leader Katja Kipping said on Tuesday. According to the leader of the parliamentary group Dietmar Bartsch, the left does not want to accept the project. The FDP also announced it. “For us, the government’s room for maneuver when it comes to infringing on fundamental rights is still too large,” said parliamentary group leader Christian Lindner.

REVIEW OF OPPONENTS OF CORONA POLICY

Criticism from opponents of state crown policy leads to the accusation that the amendment is “enabling legislation.” Democracy will be suspended and the road to dictatorship will be taken. Opponents refer to the National Socialists’ enabling law of 1933, with which the Reichstag got out of hand and transferred the legislation to Adolf Hitler. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), among others, has strictly rejected this comparison on Twitter: “Regardless of whether you think it’s fair: the corona measures we are adopting have nothing to do with the law authorization. Anyone who makes such infamous comparisons pokes fun at the victims of National Socialism and shows that they are learning nothing from history. “

CRITICAL ACTION

Many MPs have been inundated with a flood of critical spam over the past few days and have been urged to prevent the new law. His office alone had received around 37,000 such emails as of Tuesday morning, CSU regional group chief Alexander Dobrindt reported. The vast majority have identical passages in the text. Who is behind this cannot be clarified. The FDP and the Greens also reported something similar. In addition, critics have called for demonstrations during Bundestag and Bundesrat deliberations. In the immediate vicinity of the headquarters of the two constitutional bodies, however, the Federal Ministry of the Interior has not approved twelve protests.