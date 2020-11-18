Pi Case 40 from Cooler Master, a high-end case for the Raspberry 4

After a successful crowdfunding campaign on the Kickstarter platform, Cooler Master is now ready to officially launch the “Pi Case 40”, a high-end box for the Raspberry 4 platform, in Europe and the American market. The Pi Case 40 is the result of close and intensive collaboration with the community and a selection of influencers to create the ultimate Raspberry Pi 4 case, portable and resilient.

The “Pi Case 40” campaign is the second initiative that Cooler Master has started on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform so far. What began as a simple, isolated project quickly turned into a race against time to meet the expectations of the entire Makers community. Not only did the campaign hit 3,500% of its original fundraising goal, but it was fully funded in less than an hour.

Thanks to the support of supporters, Cooler Master was able to realize the project and offer a box, special software (Pi Tool) and a complete ecosystem of additional accessories that are adapted to very specific uses. To thank all supporters for their involvement in this project, Cooler Master has decided to keep the whole concept as open source and officially get the most enthusiastic users and the whole community for the whole project. Project.

Pi case 40

The Cooler Master Pi Case 40 is a high quality, durable case for professional users of the Raspberry Pi platform. The housing offers space for a Raspberry Pi board in an aluminum structure that is protected by a high-end rubber buffer. The Pi Case 40 is designed for most mobile users looking for a compact but efficient protection solution for their systems.

Pi tool

Pi Tool is the official software solution for the Pi Case 40. It has been designed to take advantage of the product’s full potential and functionality by offering a new level of customization.

This utility allows users to access a number of overclocking profiles. These profiles have been benchmarked and validated using the heat dissipation performance of the Pi Case 40. The Pi Tool also allows tracking of system metrics and assigning custom functions to the onboard button.

Pi Tool is an open source utility that can be installed on Raspberyy OS and on a Raspberey Pi 4 platform. Any user can customize this utility and add new features. The files are publicly available via the following Github link: https://github.com/CoolerMasterTechnology/Pi-Tool

Reprogrammable Power Switch – The case has a power switch to easily turn the system on and off without removing the power source from the Raspberry Pi. The power button can be reconfigured for any other action via a simple code change or via the PI Tool utility. Easy access to I / O ports – All ports can be accessed quickly and without interference. The GPIO connections are rotated 90 degrees and are accessible via the side flap of the TPU bumper. They can be protected when the flap is closed and all connections can be easily accessed when the flap is open. The display and camera connections remain protected inside the housing. There is a slot in the TPU bumper through which the two cables can be routed to the outside of the housing. Aluminum Frame, Cooling System, and More Cool – The aluminum structure of the Pi 40 acts as a passive cooler, allowing the Raspberry Pi board to stay cool and maintain maximum performance without the need for a loud additional fan. The Pi Case 40 offers an unrivaled surface due to its size, which allows the use of higher GPU and CPU frequencies without modification. Universal mounting – 4 VESA / wall mounts are included to mount your Raspberry Pi on any surface or monitor. Designed for users Nomadic – The Pi 40’s compact size allows for easy portability and its aluminum, TPU and plastic housing protects it from bumps, liquid splash and dust.

Why is Cooler Master bringing a Raspberry Pi chassis to market?

The goal of this project is simple: to get in touch with the Makers community, the community that enabled Cooler Master to define its “Make It Yours” philosophy more precisely.

The huge interest in the Kickstarter campaign gave an insight into what can be achieved when a simple idea is supported by a community of enthusiastic users. The greatest challenge for such innovative projects is accessibility. Because of this, Cooler Master has to make this product massively available in the current market.

Due to the growing interest in the development of software solutions and the use of single board systems, Cooler Master is now trying to allocate even more resources for this project in order to promote its community and empower like-minded enthusiasts and give the final product the voice of a community always striving for innovation.

Price and availability

The PI Case 40 will be available in November at a suggested retail price of € 24.99 including tax.