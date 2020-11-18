At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, and Application

Global at-home DOA testing market is projected to attain a size of $831.9 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The soaring production and trade of illicit drugs across the world are some of the biggest factors fuelling the demand for at-home drug of abuse (DOA) testing kits. As per the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the total amount of opium produced in Afghanistan was found to be 9,000 metric tons in 2017, registering a rise of 87.0% from the previous year. The land area under opium poppy cultivation recorded a 63% increase from 2016 to 2017, rising from 201,000 hectares to 328,000 hectares during that period.

The other important reason behind the rising usage of at-home DOA testing is the rising utilization of illicit drugs amongst teenagers throughout the world. As per the statistics provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tobacco, marijuana, and alcohol are the most common substances abused by adolescents across the globe. The biggest factors pushing the teenagers toward substance abuse are escalating pressure from schools and parents for better performance in academics and sports, peer pressure, low self-esteem, and disturbed family life.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the global at-home drug of abuse testing market is predicted to increase in valuation from $483.6 million in 2017 to $831.9 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023). There are two types of at-home DOA testing products available in the market — breath analyzers and rapid DOA test kits. Of these, rapid DOA test kits are expected to record faster growth in demand during the forecast period, owing to the burgeoning adoption of dip cards and test cups.