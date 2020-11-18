Global Oleic Acid Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Size, Share, Demand, and Growth Opportunities in Future

Oleic acid is usually found in animals and plants. It is a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid. The major animal sources for the compound are eggs and meat, while soybean, macadamia oil, sunflower oil, and palm are the main plant sources from which the compound is extracted. Oleic acid is found to be extremely beneficial in various healthcare applications such as cancer treatment and is known for being responsible for the blood pressure mitigating (hypotensive) benefits of olive oil.

Apart from being widely used for cancer treatment, oleic acid is also being increasingly used for curing many fatal diseases. The compound is used for regulating blood insulin secretion, which helps in minimizing the sugar spikes in blood, thereby reducing the risks of diabetes in people. This acid also plays an important role in protecting the body against cardiovascular insulin resistance. It is also extensively used in late and early cellular atherosclerotic processes.

Besides its widespread usage in healthcare applications, oleic acid is also required in the food and beverages and cosmetic and personal care industries. The governments of several countries are increasingly implementing regulations for promoting the usage of various bio-based compounds in the manufacturing processes of several products, which is, in turn, propelling the demand for oleic acid across the globe. Due to these factors, the global oleic acid market is predicted to register rapid advancement in the forthcoming years, according to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India.

Between the animal and plant sources, the extraction of oleic acid is presently being observed to be higher from plant sources. This is mainly because of the abundant availability of various plant sources such as olive oil, avocados, and palm oil all over the world. Furthermore, the soaring popularity of vegan lifestyle and the rising consumption of various vegetarian food items are predicted to push up the global consumption of plant-based oleic acid.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) oleic acid market is currently the most lucrative, due to the rapid advancement of the pharmaceutical and cosmetic and personal care industries in India, Indonesia, and China. Additionally, the governments of several APAC countries have approved the usage of the substance in the food and beverage industry. For example, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the claims regarding the health benefits of consuming oleic acid-rich edible oils such as canola oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil in November 2018.