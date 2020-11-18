Global Smart Battery Charger Market 2020: Emerging Trends, Revenue Estimation, Global Size and Forecast Report to 2030

The adoption of internet of things (IoT), along with its emphasis on data collection from distributed nodes, is increasing in almost all industries, including the agriculture industry. In the agriculture industry, smart farm relies heavily on several nodes that are spread across hundreds of acres for collecting data on soil moisture level, weather, evaporation, and other things. These nodes are usually are battery-powered and rely on techniques of energy harvesting, including solar power for supplementing existing battery capacity. Attributed to this, the demand for smart battery chargers is growing rapidly.

Smart battery chargers are much more sophisticated, since along with offering various switchable charging modes, they are further programmed to offer a varied and planned output to maintain and charge the battery in the best condition. Several smart chargers have numerous charging modes, tailored for different charging requirements and battery types. In addition smart chargers are programmed with several automated variations and steps for providing the best environment for the battery, so that it accepts a full charge. It is because of such advantages that the global smart battery charger market is projected to grow at considerable pace in the near future.

A smart battery charger has minimum of three charging staged, where the boost stage has basic smart charger, then the absorption stage, and at last, either maintenance or float stage of charging. These chargers comprise of high-tech features, including monitoring of batteries, charging process, voltage, and temperature and protection from overcharging. Smart battery chargers can further communicate with battery management systems of smart battery pack. Wired and wireless are the two types of smart battery chargers, between which, a significant demand is predicted to be created for wired chargers in the coming years.

This is because these chargers are extensively utilized in several applications, such as smartphones and laptops, as they have low cost. Moreover, most electronic devices support wired smart battery chargers, thereby leading to their increasing demand. The major applications of smart battery chargers are tablets, smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles. Out of all these, a substantial demand for these chargers is expected to be created for smartphones in the coming years, which is primarily because of the surging demand for smartphones across the globe. As per a Statista report, the global sale of smartphones reached approximately 1.5 billion in 2016 and is predicted to rise to 37% by 2020.

When geographic scenario is taken into consideration, North America is predicted emerge as a major smart battery charger market in the near future, which can be owing to the surging adoption of electric vehicles and electronic devices in the region, particularly in the U.S. In addition to this, the sales of smartphones in the U.S. has been on a rise. For example, the sales of smartphones in the country was $55.6 billion in 2017, rising from $18 billion in 2010. This is further driving the demand for smart battery chargers in the region.

Hence, the adoption of smart battery chargers is growing due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and growing utilization of IoT in the agriculture sector.