Löw after 6-0 debacle against Spain: “A black day”

Sevilla (AP) – Questions to national coach Joachim Löw during the video press conference after the 0: 6 of the Nations League national football team against Spain in Sevilla.

Question: What do you say after this debacle and how do you explain it?

Answer: It was an evening where we did absolutely nothing. We are disappointed and absolutely angry. We were not present on the field neither in duels nor in terms of body language. We gave up our line, our organization after the 0-1 and plunged forward. We opened rooms to the Spaniards, who took advantage of them without mercy. If you are then 0: 3 or 0: 4 behind, you don’t stand a chance. We didn’t even attack them to force them to back down. We lost all the balls in front and we had no ball safety. We had no bouts, no difficult duels, no dueling behavior.

Question: You haven’t had international matches for four months and you can’t do much with them. At the same time, there should be heated debates about your course and whether the team is ready for SE. What do you want to do? How do you plan to overcome the long winter break?

Answer: There is no way to do anything with the players. Now they are going straight back to their clubs and have to do their job there. We don’t have any international matches until March. We will have to work on this in the coaching staff over the next few days. Now what are the right conclusions that we need to draw? What’s the right way? We thought we would be a little further after the last games and this year, which has been difficult overall. We have now suffered a real setback. Unfortunately, we don’t have the option to work, practice, or play a game with the players.

Question: What is your overall conclusion for the year?

Answer: It is difficult to draw a conclusion at the moment. We had the games in September when some players came back from vacation. We now had nine points heading into match day. We were leaders in the standings, it was well on our way. We were lucky enough to win the group on our own. Now we have suffered a bitter defeat that has not been here for a long time. It was a game where nothing worked at all. It’s bitter for all of us at first. Before that, I saw good approaches with this team. We also have confidence in these players. We played some good games, and recently a very good game against Ukraine. Today everything we have discussed and set out to do has not worked. You don’t stand a chance against strong Spaniards. We all certainly thought we were further away than what we saw today.

Question: You yourself have raised the issue in the right way. Is this the personnel question? According to the philosophy of the game? Or is it also a matter of perspective from this team? Should football Germany accept the fact that the ME is more of a training tournament for the future of this team?

Answer: That can’t be our goal, we say, okay, the MI is a preparation tournament for the other tournaments afterwards. Of course, this team is young. This team has quality. We have great quality players. It is always true that we strive for the maximum in a tournament. It was similar in 2010. What was possible with a young team at the World Cup at the time was not believed before. Of course, we’re not saying it’s an experience tournament for our team. Despite this heavy defeat and if none of the players showed the performance that we can expect from them today, there is no doubt about the staff we have. They have their qualities. We looked tired today. We looked awkward. We were still a step too slow. There was no breeding to be felt. It was a dark day. But you can’t go to a tournament and say it’s a preparation tournament for other tournaments.

Question: Serge Gnabry said that after games like this you can see where you are. Where is Germany after this endurance test? And maybe you break away from one or the other player to give another boost before the EM?

Answer: The game shows a lot. And if Serge said that, it’s just for the moment that we had no luck against the Spaniards today. But in the first leg in Stuttgart we showed against the Spaniards that we can all do better. I said I already trusted the players. We now have to accept in a very painful way that there will be setbacks.

Question: There will undoubtedly be discussions now. Are you worried about your job? And should we not rethink the return of Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng?

Answer: As to the second question, I said that we are assessing the situation at the right time. I said I trusted these players. Confidence is not completely shaken yet. This young team also has the ability to develop so that we have a high-performance and competitive team. I am absolutely convinced of it. If I have to worry about my job, you have to ask others.