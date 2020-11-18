DNA Sequencing Market 2020 Revenue Analysis | Global Players are Johnson & Johnson, Commonwealth Biotechnologies, ZS Genetics

Latest added DNA Sequencing Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Commonwealth Biotechnologies, ZS Genetics, Agilent Technologies, Siemens AG. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the DNA Sequencing Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the DNA Sequencing Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

DNA Sequencing Market By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, and Others), Platform (Sanger, Next Generation Sequencing, qPCR, and Others), Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), End User (Hospitals & Healthcare Organizations, Academics & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Global DNA Sequencing Market: Synopsis

The global DNA sequencing market is projected to achieve an impressive growth rate on the back of its extensive usage in a number of applications and ease of adoption with the emergence of innovative technologies in the field. A DNA sequencing Android app named GelApp 2.0 has been recently introduced with a 56.0% greater band detection accuracy for proteins and 36.0% for DNA than its original version. The interesting, rather most innovative, part of the app’s development procedure was the implementation of Monte Carlo Tree Search, a gaming algorithm, for cutting-edge image processing.

With a healthy CAGR of 17.5%, the worldwide DNA sequencing market is foretold to expand substantially from an estimated US$6.6 billion in 2016.

The segmentation followed in this global DNA sequencing report touches four important parameters, including technology. With the help of such critical market segmentation, the analysts have provided a comprehensive study of the global market and significant segments that are envisaged to make a statement in the near future. An illustrative portion on SWOT analysis of the chief segments of the DNA sequencing sector, including characteristic graphics, helps to easily analyze the future outlook of the market.

The report on the international DNA sequencing market takes into account the industry growth drivers, challenges for market players, and current trends impacting the industry. With such conclusive data and accurate statistics, report buyers can devise result-oriented strategies to secure a competitive place in the global market. An in-depth evaluation of the key factors of the market illustrated in the report is a crucial stepping stone to make important business decisions.

Global DNA Sequencing Market : Trends and Opportunities

New market players are envisioned to get attracted to the global DNA sequencing market as technological innovations keep taking precedence. Besides this, established players can expect to leverage new opportunities in the market with sophisticated technologies such as chain terminator DNA sequencing and next generation DNA sequencing. Vendors can also find lucrative opportunities in the clinical field as DNA sequencing is highly demanded in numerous clinical applications. Next generation DNA sequencing, particularly, is receiving high attention with the providence of novel platforms from the ongoing quantum leaps in microfluidics, bioinformatics, nanotechnology, and imaging. Such breakthroughs are also predicted to revolutionize a number of life science fields, thus providing an easy path of growth for the global market.

The services segment of the international DNA sequencing market had secured a colossal share in 2016 while instruments and consumables was one of the most rapidly growing segments in the same year.

Global DNA Sequencing Market: Geography

Considering the most critical geographical regions as a base, the analysts have offered an all-encompassing interpretation of the global DNA sequencing market. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are the major geographies studied in the report. North America could hold a momentous share in the global market while Asia Pacific is anticipated to take advantage of the demand for personalized medicine and higher awareness.

Global DNA Sequencing Market: Company Profiling

Among other prominent players in the global DNA sequencing market, Microchip Biotechnologies, Beckman Coulter (Fullerton, CA), Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Commonwealth Biotechnologies, ZS Genetics, Agilent Technologies, Siemens AG, Pacific Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, Bayer Corporation, Integrated DNA Technologies, 454 Life Sciences, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, and LI-COR Biosciences (Lincoln, NE) are expected to make their presence known.

Market segmentation based on type:

Instruments and Consumables

Services

Workflow Products

Market segmentation based on technology:

Chain Terminator DNA Sequencing

Next Generation DNA Sequencing

DNA Sequencing Market document performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. This market study also analyzes the market status, future trends, market drivers, market share, growth rate, opportunities & challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

