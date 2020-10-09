Global Botnet Detection Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Industry, and Geography.

Global Botnet Detection Market was valued US$ 229.96 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Botnet Detection Market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry, and geography.

Services segment among the component is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Botnet Detection Market by services includes the professional and managed services. The demand for services has a direct relation to the adoption level of botnet detection solutions among organizations thereby forming a key component for the Botnet Detection Market.

The acceptance of botnet detection solution is growing for securing websites, mobile apps, and APIs. Based on deployment mode segment, cloud is expected to grow at a higher rate when compared to the on-premises deployment mode during the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment has benefited benefits organizations with scalability, higher speed, 24/7 service, as well as improved IT security resulting in its fast growth globally.

Botnet is a special network of affected computers that are influenced by or controlled by a malicious actor. Every one of the individual device in a botnet is denoted as a bot. Bot is usually formed when a processor gets infested with malware that enables control by third party. Bots are otherwise known as zombie computers because of their ability to operate under a single direction without owner’s information.

The major drivers of the Botnet Detection Market include a growing need for security against bad bot traffic, rise in number of smartphone users, and higher adoption of APTs. The tenacity of botnets remains in serving its purpose without getting noticed by the users of any other infected devices or systems till the damage is done to the computer, is a key factor intensifying the need for botnet detection methods and tools. The rising number of botnet attacks, both in number and the complexity, is another important factor supporting the rapid expansion of the Botnet Detection Market.

By geography, Botnet Detection Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America, followed by Europe, is estimated to form the largest region in terms of revenue for the botnet detection manufacturers in 2017. U.S. and Canada have formed some of the major countries contributing to the overall growth of the Botnet Detection Market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Botnet Detection Market are PerimeterX (US), Imperva (US), Instart Logic (US), Akamai Technologies (US), DataDome, CriticalBlue, Instart Logic, Pixalate, White Ops, InfiSecure, Integral Ad Science, mperva, Digital Hands, PerimeterX, Variti, Stealth Security, AppsFlyer, Intechnica, Reblaze, Shape Security, and Distil Networks (US).

The Scope of Report Botnet Detection Market:

Global Botnet Detection Market, by Component:

• Solution

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Global Botnet Detection Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Botnet Detection Market, by Organization Size:

• SME’s

• Large Enterprise

Global Botnet Detection Market, by Application:

• Website Security

• Mobile Security

• Others

Global Botnet Detection Market, by Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Government

• Aerospace & Defence

• Telecom and IT

• Others

Global Botnet Detection Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Botnet Detection Market:

• Akamai Technologies

• Kasada

• Mfilterit

• White Diagnostic

• ShieldSquare

• Distil Networks

• DataDome

• CriticalBlue

• Instart Logic

• Pixalate

• White Ops

• InfiSecure

• Integral Ad Science

• mperva

• Digital Hands

• PerimeterX

• Variti

• Stealth Security

• AppsFlyer

• Intechnica

• Reblaze

• Shape Security

