Global Banking System Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application,Core Banking Software, Features of core banking software,and Region

Global Banking System Software Market size was US$ 26.71 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Banking system software market is segmented by type, application, and region. On basis of type banking system software market is segmented into core banking software, multi-channel banking software, bi software, and private wealth management software. Application segment is divided by risk management, information security, business intelligence, training and consulting solutions. Geographically, banking system software market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Increasing implementation of online banking and mobile banking by customers which appearances high level of inclination towards accessing their account details and perform financial actions by digital platform driving the demands for banking system software .Customer can use their laptops, smartphones, tablets and emerging trends such as patch management is expected to provide numerous opportunities banking system software market growth. Banking system software market is driven by rising necessity to increase productivity and operational efficiency of banking industry. Furthermore, Concerns regarding information security and high costs of moving from legacy systems to the new automated systems limits the growth of this market.

Mobile Terminal Segment represented the major share in the global banking system software market owing to its high prevalence in the global market. The increase in cell phone purchasers has basically determined the market for mobile banking software. Advances in digital technology has offered countless of channels for customer interaction. Customer interaction via digital channels is generating beneficial transactional data. Mobile banking has been increasing with the growing number of smartphone owners with a bank account.

North America is projected to be the dominant region on account of the prevalent banking sector and high attentiveness of online banking. North America Market is followed by Asia-Pacific mainly on a result of the government initiatives in the banking industry. Remarkable demand is witnessed by developing nations such as India and China are accounted development of private and rural banking.

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Infosys Limited, Capgemini, Accenture., NetSuite Inc., and Deltek, Inc., Millennium Information Solution Ltd., Strategic Information Technology Ltd., Aspekt, Automated Workflow Pvt. Ltd, Canopus EpaySuite, Cashbook, CoBIS Microfinance Software, Probanx Information Systems, Megasol Technologies, EBANQ Holdings BV, Kapowai, Crystal Clear Software Ltd., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., Misys, Banking.Systems, ABBA d.o.o., SecurePaymentz, TEMENOS Headquarters SA.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Banking System Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Banking System Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Banking System Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Banking System Software Market the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Global Banking System Software Market

Global Banking System Software Market, by Type

• Windows

• Android

• iOS

Global Banking System Software Market , by Core Banking Software

• Temenos Core Banking

• MX for Banking

• Oracle FLEXCUBE

• Plaid

• Q2ebanking

• Others

Global Banking System Software Market , by Features of core banking software

• Others Recording of transactions

• Passbook maintenance

• Interest calculations on loans and deposits

• Customer records

• Balance of payments and withdrawal

• Others

Global Banking System Software Market, by Application

• Risk management

• Information security

• Business intelligence

• Training and consulting solutions

Global Banking System Software Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Banking System Software Market

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

• Infosys Limited

• Capgemini

• Accenture.

• NetSuite Inc.

• Deltek, Inc.

• Millennium Information Solution Ltd.

• Strategic Information Technology Ltd.

• Aspekt

• Automated Workflow Pvt. Ltd

• Canopus EpaySuite

• Cashbook

• CoBIS Microfinance Software

• Probanx Information Systems

• Megasol Technologies

• EBANQ Holdings BV

• Kapowai

• Crystal Clear Software Ltd.

• Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.

• Misys

• Banking.Systems

• ABBA d.o.o.

• SecurePaymentz

• TEMENOS Headquarters SA

