Sports

Hasenhüttl: Tactics, style of play, process – everything is called into question |

rej November 18, 2020

Southampton (AP) – Coach Ralph Hasenhüttl in retrospect sees his FC Southampton’s 0: 9 against Leicester City as one of the reasons for the current success in the Premier League.

“It was a good result to question everything,” said former Bundesliga coach RB Leipzig from “Sport Bild” (Wednesday). “We changed everything afterwards. Tactics, style of play, process and also the mentality with some newcomers, ”he reported.

The first corona lock in the spring also helped. “We had the time to analyze our season in order to draw the right conclusions. After that we came back in better shape and above all much stronger in terms of football, ”said the 53-year-old Austrian. Hasenhüttl’s side are fourth in the English league after eight match days. “For me, the average points is also more interesting than the placement. It’s 2.0, we’ve never had that, ”he says. From 2016 to 2018 Hasenhüttl was a coach at RB and joined FC Southampton in December 2018.

rej

Related Articles

November 15, 2020
6

Thiem wins at the start of the ATP finals |

Sports Protective Equipment Market
October 20, 2020
17

Rising Market of Sports Protective Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies, Growth, Trends and Forecast By 2020-2025

October 28, 2020
6

Ecclestone as Vettel’s assistant: “I’m listening” | Free press

November 8, 2020
70

FC Bayern fear Kimmich – knee injury |

Close