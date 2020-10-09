Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Application, Industry, and Region.

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market was valued US$ 11.85 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 29.30 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.81 % during a forecast period.



Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, By Region

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution is used to manage the information like item quantities, personnel assignments and maintenance requirements.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, Dynamics:

An increase in demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for barcode and RFID systems to track assets is expected to drive the growth during the forecast period. Also, an introduction of IoT and connecting technologies like predictive maintenance, augmented reality for asset tracking and inventory management solution are expected to boost the market growth in the region. Many enterprises are emphasizing on adoption of asset tracking and inventory management solutions which are cost effective and enhance the location granularity applications. Inventory management systems assist businesses to manage stocks of expendable substances across a variety of surroundings.

However, high initial cost and security vulnerability are expected to limit the global asset tracking and inventory management solution market growth.

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, Segment Analysis:

Asset Tracking and Inventory software can integrate with computing network or hosted by vendor accessed on computers, laptop and mobile device. The software is highly configurable and help to set up issue alert and notification, when items are separated of cross the geographical boundaries. Asset Tracking and Inventory software is useful for any organization that wishes to have better control.

Warehouse management segment is expected to grow at a 14.10% rate of CAGR in the global asset tracking and inventory management solution market during the forecast period. A warehouse management system is a strong part supply and logistics IT solution and offers a real-time warehouse infrastructure, which is trustworthy and robust. As a wave of next generation, technology-enhanced warehouses are bringing extraordinary levels of real-time visibility into organizations.

The retail industry is under pressure to increase the consumer journey from interaction to point-of-sale through an effective retail asset tracking solution. The retailers can track and record an asset’s entire life cycle with innovative IoT solutions and retail asset tracking software. The retail asset tracking solution has a ability to track retail assets in real-time through RFID tags, QR codes, Barcodes, and a Real-Time Locating System. The optimal performance levels are processing a vital role or retail key players, where an effective retail asset tracking solution can help. The retail industry is expected to contribute significant share in the global asset tracking and inventory management solution market.

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific held the US$ XXMn share in the global asset tracking and inventory management solution market in 2019 and it is projected to grow at a 13.50% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of the industry verticals across the region is expected to boost the market growth in the region. Many manufacturing key players are adopting asset tracking and inventory management solution to increase the product efficiency and product quality.

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, Competitive Analysis:

The enterprises are adopting asset tracking and inventory management solutions to increase revenue and the overcome the challenges relating to the loss. Some of the prominent key players like Lowry Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are adopting different strategies like mergers and acquisitions, product launch, and R& D focus to increase the customer base and hold the robust footprint in the global market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, By Component

• Hardware

 RFID Readers

 Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

 Barcode Scanners

 Barcode Printers

 Barcode Stickers

 RFID Tags

 Global Positioning System (GPS)

• Software

 On-premise

 Cloud-based

• Service

 Consulting & Training

 Implementation & Integration

 Operation & Maintenance

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, By Application

• IT Asset Tracking

• Equipment Tracking

• Facility Management

• Tool Tracking

• Funding Management

• Mandate Compliance

• Warehouse Management

• Others

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, By Industry

• Retail

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Chemical

• Energy & Utilities

• Others ( Automotive, Mining, and Textile)

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solution Market

• JDA Software

• Lowry Solutions Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• RedBeam, Inc.

• Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Jolly Technologies Inc.

• Windward Software

• ASAP Systems

• Chekhra Business Solutions

• Datalogic S.P.A.

• EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC

• Epicor Software Corporation

• GigaTrak

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• SAP SE

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

• Tenna, LLC

• Trimble Inc.

• TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack)

• Ubisense Group PLC

