Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Offering, by Technology, by Application, by Platform, by Region.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market was valued US$ 7.70 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. The technologies of the defense industry are in the early stages of a movement toward development, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are changing defense now and it will enable intelligent warfare in the decades to come. These technologies will have a corresponding rigor effect on defense contractors. In the near term, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) defense into the design of traditional battle networks will massively improve the performance of current platforms and forces.

Many established defense contractors have treated artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics as outranked markets. But they have underestimated the long-term threat to their business. Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics specialists are bringing step-change improvements to legacy systems.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest XX% Industry share in 2018 and is considered as the fastest growing industry in the forecasted period. At the country level China, Australia, India, and Japan are the major industries in the APAC region and holds a substantial Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. The growing adoption of machine learning and NLP technologies for virtual assistance and training applications in the Defense and Aerospace sector is driving the growth of the industry in the region.

Indian government wants to build up the country’s strong IT industry and defense sector to work in consolidation. The ministry has initiated the process of preparing Indian defense forces in their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and how these capabilities can be increasingly developed within the country. AI has the potential to have a transformative influence on national security. Also, AI is essentially a dual-use technology. While it can fuel technology-driven economic growth, it also has the potential to provide military superiority.

At the same time, DRDO’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) is also trying to develop different kinds of intelligent robots, but much more needs to be done. India, obviously, also needs to take perception of the entire ethical debate on LAWS because opponents argue they could disrupt humanitarian principles by having the capability to independently select and destroy targets without human interference.

AI has already been widely used by the equipped forces of China, the United States, and Russia., India, one of the countries with the largest defense expenditures, also plans to incorporate AI in its defense forces, to enhance the operational preparedness of its armed forces.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market, by Offering:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market, by Technology:

• Learning & Intelligence

• Advanced Computing

• AI Systems

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market, by Application:

• Warfare Platform

• Cyber Security

• Logistics And Transportation

• Target Recognition

• Battlefield Healthcare

• Simulation And Training

• Threat Monitoring And Situational Awareness

• Information Processing

• Planning And Allocation

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market, by Platform:

• Airborne

• Land Based

• Naval

• Space

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market includes:

• BAE Systems

• Northrop Grumman

• Lockheed Martin

• Harris Corporation

• SparkCognition

• Thales

• General Dynamics

• Leidos

• Raytheon Company

• The Boeing Company

• IBM (US)

• NVIDIA (US)

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Defence Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21131

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com