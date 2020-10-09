Global Application Container Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, and by Geography.

Global Application Container Market was valued US$ 1.25 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12.85 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 33.81 % during the forecast period.

The application container market is expanding substantially due to the rising usage of cloud-based computing systems in organizations. Cloud computing vendors are primarily offering multitenancy services, which are able to provide a single set of software application to more than one customer at the same time. The multitenancy cloud environment offers enterprises to decrease the cost of running technology, by sharing information technology resources. Small and medium organization are pledging to multitenancy architecture to reduce the IT maintenance cost and achieve economies of scale.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Multitenancy architecture provides the advanced version of the software, and enterprises need not invest extra capital to upgrade their infrastructure of information technology. This factor is influencing the expansion of the application container market and is expected significant growth of this market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising volume of data generated by the adoption of IoT (Internet of Thing) is further boosting the market of the application container. The rising number of connected devices is leading to the generation of large blocks of information. Connected homes, smart cities, connected cars, connected healthcare, are gaining popularity. Industries such as utility, social media, manufacturing, automotive, and retail are employing the Internet of Things (IoT) for the rising volume of data transfer.

The on-premise segment dominated the overall market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future, because of continuous change in on-premises deployment, which has many of the characteristics of the cloud such as high degree of virtualization and relative independence from hardware constraints through abstraction.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during forecast period. North America is one of the early users of the application container technology. The technological adoption in this region is high. Moreover, this region comprises a compact startup ecosystem, and all the leading cloud service providers are from this region. Trends, such as microservices and Application Container are already in high demand in this region creating a favourable environment for the growth of the application container market. However, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies in this region are transforming their core business applications, which makes them approachable to business changes. From the private to public sectors, all are embracing the application container technology. For instance, in Singapore, the government’s digital services team at GoVTech has been using Nectar for building applications. Nectar stands for Next-generation Container Architecture and is a tag given to on-premises Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). The emergence of Application Container is also estimated to drive the growth of the application container market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the application containermarket. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Application Container Market

Global Application Container Market, By Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Cloud

Global Application Container Market, By Organization Size

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Application Container Market, By Application

• IT & Telecom

• Government

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Retail

• Education

• Others

Global Application Container Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Application Container Market

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• CA Technologies

• Docker Inc.

• Google, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Joyent, Inc.

• Mesosphere, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Rancher Labs, Inc.

• Red Hat, Inc

