A fait accompli for Biden: Trump forces troop withdrawal

Washington (AP) – Shortly before the end of his term, US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of new US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

By Jan.15, the number of troops will be reduced to around 2,500 each, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told the Pentagon. The partial withdrawal would be implemented immediately before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The oath is scheduled for January 20.

The Defense Department has not provided any information on the number of US troops currently stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq. According to US media, there are 4,500 in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq. Miller said the United States is entering a new phase in the fight against international terrorism. He had briefed international allies, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Afghan President Aschraf Ghani.

Leading Democrats criticized the announcement as being politically motivated and spoke of hasty exit plans. “We can hardly afford to lose the hard-won progress in security, economic development and governance in Afghanistan,” warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Senator and Iraqi veteran Tammy Duckworth said the decision to step down must be “carefully planned and safely executed.” With the latest move, the United States stabbed its allies in the back and could jeopardize both the peace process and American troops in greater danger, the senator said.

After his electoral defeat to Biden, Trump sacked Defense Secretary Mark Esper last week, which led to the replacement of top positions in the Pentagon by Trump supporters. The American media had reported that Esper, after consulting with senior military officials before his release, had spoken out against a further withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, as the security conditions had not yet been met.

The United States signed an agreement with the Islamist Taliban militants at the end of February which promises the gradual withdrawal of all American and NATO forces by the end of April 2021. The Taliban have committed to peace talks with the United States. government in Kabul, which began in September. However, the process stalled in the dispute over procedural issues.

Trump had previously pledged in the 2016 election campaign to withdraw troops from overseas – especially Afghanistan. According to media reports, he has recently been frustrated with the slow pace.

In Congress, even a few Republicans have spoken critically. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned that a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq would be a “mistake.” It is “extremely important” that there are no “earth-shattering changes” in terms of defense and foreign policy in the months to come.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest in United States history. US troops have been in the country since 2001. After the September 11 attacks of that year, US-led troops marched there.

It is still unclear what effect the recent US cuts might have on the Bundeswehr’s engagement. About 1,000 troops are currently stationed in northern Afghanistan. The current Bundestag mandate provides for the use of a maximum of 1,300 people.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg stressed on Tuesday that the alliance will continue to train, advise and support the Afghan security forces. At the same time, if the United States withdraws completely, NATO will have to end its mission because the other allies are not militarily able to carry it out on their own.