After the 0: 6 debacle: Humiliated Löw needs explanation

Sevilla (AP) – Joachim Löw slipped his black corona protective mask over his mouth and nose, pushed his chair back and disappeared helpless from the podium at Estadio Olímpico de La Cartuja.

The pressing questions after the historic 6-0 debacle against Spain haunted the national coach on a dark night in Sevilla. How about the European Championship after this disaster? Can you really continue without Thomas Müller, Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels?

The Spaniards had given the 90 minutes of the completely helpless and disoriented German national team six blows to the neck – and two and a half years after the preliminary World Cup knockout they have torn open wounds in the soul of German football who had long healed.

Instead of celebrating the hoped-for group victory in the League of Nations as a symbol of the return to the highest level of competitiveness, after the sporting demise in Andalusia, Löw suddenly stands in front of the ruins of his already critically watched development work. Ruthlessly destroyed by old rival Spain. And this only seven months before the start of the European Championship against France, world champion. “It was an evening where we did absolutely nothing. We are disappointed and absolutely angry, ”Löw said. “We had no access, no difficult duel, no dueling behavior,” complained the national coach.

Correct analysis of the game was one thing, looking to the future was much more difficult. “We thought we were a little further after the last games and this year, which has been difficult overall. We have now suffered a real setback. First we need to see how we deal with it in the coaching staff. Unfortunately, we don’t have the opportunity to work, train or play a game with the players, ”Löw said.

The national team is on hiatus for four months. It is only in March that there will be an international trio at the start of the qualification for the World Cup. The long break can also be an advantage for the 60-year-old. The Bundesliga, the Champions League and also the corona turmoil will quickly return to the center of attention.

First, Löw will counter criticism as fiercely as the Spanish vortex attack in front of his hapless record goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. A few minutes after the final whistle, Oliver Bierhoff had to help him verbally. “Confidence is there, and this game does not change anything,” assured the director of the DFB. “If I have to worry about my job, you have to ask the others,” Loew said after his 189th international game as a responsible head coach.

A resignation of the world champion coach from 2014 seems unlikely at this point, although Bierhoff, as a superior, had already built some distance with pre-match interview statements. Questions could also be asked in the DFB leadership circle as to whether the Löw-Bierhoff symbiosis has the necessary reform force and crisis capacity after 16 years with the association.

Inescapable is the polyphonic call to former world champions Müller, Boateng and Hummels to come back to stabilize the squad, which is finally due. The start was made by the expert Bastian Schweinsteiger in the ARD studio.

“I know that players like Jérôme Boateng and Thomas Müller have won the triple with FC Bayern Munich. It’s the best team in Europe. They play in the first team, they have quality. They are German players. Why not for the national team? Asked the hero of the Rio World Cup a rhetorical question. But would the 30-plus trio in Seville have helped? Even Neuer and Toni Kroos, as former world champions who are still active, could not avoid the sporting fall.

The historical facts of the greatest defeats of his tenure will accompany Löw permanently. A DFB team has never conceded a higher competitive defeat in its 112-year history of international matches. It was not until 1909 in the 0: 9 against England and in the 3: 8 against Hungary in the World Cup group match in 1954 that there were more goals conceded. Sepp Herberger won the coup against the same opponent two weeks later. Whether Joachim Löw can do that against Spain in seven months is currently more than questionable.