Global Airport Security Market : North America Is Expected To Account For Higher Market Share Of More Than 40% Driven By High Emphasis Of The U.s Government On Security Measures Such As Surveillance Cameras And Cyber Security Solutions – Market Analysis And Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Airport Security Market growth is fuelled by increasing demand for smart technologies and IoT in the airports. Increasing demand for the technologies including RFID baggage reconciliation systems, remote check-ins, e-gates, and sensor equipment drive the demand for airport security. Other factors including rising traveler population, shift towards globalization, and increasing industrialization lead to the increasing movement of the goods and population from one country to another and thus, drive the market for airport security.

Moreover, increasing passenger traffic in urban airports, lead to the upgradation of the existing technologies and development of high securities in the airports and thus, drive the market for airport security through the forecast period. The increasing number of high profile terrorist and contraband smuggling activities across the world is also a major factor driving the Global Airport Security Market growth.

North America held the highest market share in 2017 driven by the high emphasis of the U.S government on security measures such as surveillance cameras and cybersecurity solutions. For example, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has invented the testing of 3D checkpoint scanning technology at the Phoenix Sky Harbour and the Logan International Airport. The computed tomography screening equipment improves the threat detection capabilities by providing a more through a 3D image of the screened cargo.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate in the forecast period. The growth rate is coupled with rising spending on defense and security and increasing passenger traffic in the countries such as China, Japan, and India. These countries are increasingly adopting advanced technologies in the airports such as biometrics and full body x-ray scanners to safeguard the passengers and thus, drive the Global Airport Security Market through the forecast period.

The Airport Cybersecurity Market accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and it is driven by cyber-attacks conducted from within the airport complex and from remote locations. A large airport that contains massive databases of critical customer financial and personal data are susceptible to these threats and are accounting to its high adoption.

Global Airport Security Market

Market Segmentation

• By Technology

o Access Control

 Smart Card Systems

 Biometric Readers

 Dual Proximity Readers & PIN Keypads

 Video & Audio Entry Systems

 Secure Area Identity Management

 Multi-site Integrated Access Control

 Time and Attendance Systems

 Guard Tour Systems

 Others

o Cyber Security

 IoT

 Big Data

 Cloud Storage

 Adoption of Smart Solutions

 Others

o Perimeter Security

 Alarm Systems

 Sensors

 Electronic Fences and Gates

 Bollards and Barriers

 Others

o Screening

 X-Ray

 Biometric Screening Systems

 EDT (Electronic Data Transmission)

 Metal Explosive Trace Detector

 Others

o Surveillance

 IP (Internet Protocol)

 Analogue Video

 Ground Radar Surveillance

 Video Analytics

 Others

o Others

• By Applications

o Security Identification Display Areas (SIDA)

o Air Operations Areas (AOA)

o Sterile Areas

o Hold Baggage Screening

o Passenger Pre-Board Screening

o Cargo Screening

o Non-Passenger Screening

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2013-2024 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

