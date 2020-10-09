Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market – Diagnostics is expected to account for higher market share of more than 50% driven due to increased demand for techniques used to match the organ or tissue with the donor’s compatibility – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around 12% and will exceed over USD XX billion by 2026.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for organ transplantation. Other factors such as rising aging population, and an increasing number of aged donors for the transplantation also drive the market for Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market through the forecast period.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Overview, By Region

North America expected to have larger market share due to rising demand for organ transplantation in the region. Another major factor that drives the HLA typing for the transplant market in this region is rising life expectancy and rising aged population. The factors including easy availability and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies such as PCR and NGS, and rising chronic diseases such as cancer, heart failure, and renal diseases in U.S. and Canada, also drive the market for HLA Typing for Transplant through the forecast period.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Overview, By Applications

Diagnostics is expected to account for a higher market share in 2017. Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market is driven due to increased demand for techniques used to match the organ or tissue with the donor’s compatibility. Further increasing research and development activities in the diagnostic centers also drive the market for HLA typing for transplant through the forecast period.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Overview, By Products & Services

In 2016, the Instrumentation segment had the highest market share. The market has the highest share due to some factors such as, advancement in the technology, technology that provide accurate and better results, rising investment on the diagnostic instruments.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Overview, By End-Use

Hospitals segment had the highest market share in 2017. The high demand for hospital HLA typing for transplant is due to the factors such as, rising demand for organ transplantations, advancement in technology and instruments of the hospitals throughout the globe, and the rise in disposable income of people which can be spent in hospitals.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Overview, By Technology

Molecular Assays had the market share in 2017. This is due to increasing demand for molecular tests, and the technology used in molecular assays. The technologies used in this test are highly accurate and the tests can be done with the faster pace. Molecular assays help in next-generation sequencing and, they are capable for the considerable number of process sequences and thus, creates huge demand for adoption. A rising number of solid organ and stem cell transplantation procedures and the increasing number of transplant research centers also drive the Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Overview, By Market Players

Increasing healthcare expenditure by all the regions also drive the market for HLA Typing for Transplant through the forecast period. Some of the companies operating in HLA Typing for Transplant Market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Olerup SSp AB, QIAGEN, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Illumina Inc., Luminex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Background

Developing countries such as China and India are increasing their investments in the healthcare sectors. Other private organizations in the developing countries also investing in the healthcare infrastructures. These factors drive the market for HLA Typing for Transplant through the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global HLA Typing for Transplant market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global HLA Typing for Transplant market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global HLA Typing for Transplant market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global HLA Typing for Transplant market make the report investor’s guide.

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Segmentation

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, By Technology

o Non-Molecular Assays

 Serological Assays

 Mixed Lymphocyte Culture Assay

o Molecular Assays

 PCR based Molecular Assays

 Sequencing based molecular Assays

• Sanger Sequencing

• Next Generation Sequencing

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, By Products

o Instruments

o Reagents

o Software

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, By Applications

o Diagnostics

o Research

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, By End-Use

o Hospitals

o Academic & Research Institute

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

