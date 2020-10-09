Global Retail Management System Software Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Type, Deployment, End-Users, Organization Size, by Region

Global Retail Management System Software Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 pandemic impact on Global Retail Management System Software Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till July 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Retail Management System Software Market Dynamics:

The retail management system software is an innovative tool which allows retailer to run a business end-to-end with one single system. Retail management system software comprises of few tools which helps to manage and establish smooth material flow. This software helps in inventory management, billing management, customer relationship management, and enterprise resource planning to centralize the entire warehouse and distribution centres located in different locations. This software helps in the managing of the raw materials for the prevention of products from getting destroyed. The inventory management benefits service delivery, distribution, and wholesale to optimize and streamline processes with real-time information to store data across several verticals of the organization. The data stored in real-time helps in the purpose of decision-making which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over the forecast period. Heretofore, normal cash registers were used by the retailers. During recent years, to facilitate and enhance consumer experience, the retailers are using the retail management system software to increase the attractiveness. Retail management system software has helped to understand customer needs.

In order to handle consumer demands while increasing revenue and profit margins and to gain competitive advantage, retailers are now focused on integrated solutions. Subsequently, omni-channel retailing has now become ideal business model by most of the retailers. One of the challenges faced by the retailers is to ensure product availability across all channels while maintaining optimum inventory levels. The unavailability of the product impacts badly to the company’s image as well as indicates poor management. Retail management system software enables retailers to be able to achieve their inventory in an easier and efficient manner and is seen as another factor aiding the growth of the market for the forecasted years. The consumer and retailer privacy has been a pertaining issue restraining the market development. In addition, the higher deployment cost and security threats like data hacking, related to cloud-based accounting software for a retail management system.

Global Retail Management System Software Market is segmented by type, by deployment, end-users, organization size and by region. By type, integrated segment is anticipated to account for a major share during the forecast period in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the multiple solutions featuring in one single system. For instance, Retail Pro International offers intuitive and tailorable POS, robust pricing & promotions, customer & employee management, store operations, replenishment & inventory management in the integrated type of solution for mobile, laptop, and desktop devices. By deployment, cloud-based held the highest market share in 2019 attributing by the proliferation of digital customer receipts, retail analytics, and supplier data exchange on the cloud storage via server. Moreover, it can be accessed remotely from anywhere. For instance, SAP enlisted to sign more than 12,000 customers by end of 2019 with 40% of the latest additions just because of the cloud-based deployment. By end-user, e-commerce & specialty segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Due to covid-19 impact, the customers have drastically shifted from offline to online shopping. This has led to the rising demand of the retail management system software in the world. By organization size, large organization segment held the largest market share due to the large investments on requirements on the retail management system software.

By geography, global retail management system software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, ME & Africa, and South Africa. Among these, North America held the highest market share of xx% in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players in this region. The service in the market in APAC is forecasted to expand at a significant pace on account of the growing penetration of digitization in countries such as India, China, Korea, etc.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Retail Management System Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Retail Management System Software Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project Global Retail Management System Software Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Retail Management System Software Market the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Retail Management System Software Market

Global Retail Management System Software Market Segmentation by Type

• Integrated

• Standalone

o Inventory Management Software

o CRM & ERP Software

o Point of Sale

o Accounting Software

o Merchandise Sales & Analytics Software

o Others

Global Retail Management System Software Market Segmentation by Deployment

• On-Premise

• Cloud-based

Global Retail Management System Software Market Segmentation by End-Users

• Grocery & Pharmacy

• Hardlines & DIY

• Apparel & Softline

• E-Commerce & Specialty

• Others

Global Retail Management System Software Market Segmentation by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small Medium Enterprises

Global Retail Management System Software Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Retail Management System Software Market Major Players

• Microsoft Corporation

• Epicor Software Corporation

• iVend Retail

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Oracle

• NCR Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• JDA Software Group, Inc.

• Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

• Fishbowl

• EffiaSoft Private Limited

• LS Retail ehf

• Hike POS Pty Ltd

• Retail Pro International

• Focus Softnet FZ LLC

• Intellect Commerce

• Brightpearl

• Radixweb

