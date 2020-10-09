In 2021, Brazil is expected to grow less than the world – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Brazil’s economic growth in 2021 will be below the global average and in Latin America and, unlike emerging from the global financial crisis a decade ago, Brazil will not count this time around on the impetus of rising prices of mineral raw materials.

Many countries, especially emerging and European countries, will not recover so quickly from the losses caused in 2020 by the novel coronavirus pandemic either, according to new projections from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which brings together 450 banks and investment funds out of 70 countries.

In addition to the pandemic that is affecting the entire planet and the shutdown of the industrial and service sectors – something unprecedented and deeper than the freezing of the financial sector ten years ago during the Great Recession – this time, China is not financing recovery programs based on major infrastructure investments

The Asian country has focused its resources on increasing consumer credit, which will require more food and fewer minerals.

During the crisis of ten years ago, after the GDP (gross domestic product) declined by 0.2% in 2009, Brazil grew by 7.5% in 2010, with a strong demand for metal products and agricultural products from China, which has led to higher prices and increased income for exporters.

This time around, however, metallic commodities are expected to see a slight recovery: prices rising by around 4.5% in 2021, after falling 2% this year.

For Brazil, the IIR predicts a 5.9% drop in GDP this year and a 3.6% increase in 2021 – below the 5.3% growth estimated for the world next year and 3.8% average for Latin America.

The option of not accelerating investments in Chinese infrastructure is expected to affect Brazil in two ways:

1) There may be less appetite for foreign investors in the Brazilian stock exchange, where commodities have a significant weight, mainly because of Vale;

2) International food prices should remain under pressure, in particular due to the recovery in global demand and the expensive dollar, which pays better those who export – with reflexes on domestic inflation.

By adding different types of inflows and outflows, Brazil will have a positive flow of foreign money in 2020 of just US $ 11 billion, well below US $ 59 billion in 2019, according to IIR.

This year, the flight of risky assets from Brazil is expected to reach 24 billion dollars (134 billion reais), more than double that of last year.

Although Brazil is expected to grow below the average for Latin American countries in 2021, its decline this year has been significantly smaller than that of its main trading partner in the region, Argentina, with a decline in GDP of 12.8%.

In the region, the country most affected by the pandemic will be Venezuela, which has recorded negative GDP since 2014. By 2020, the country of dictator Nicolás Maduro will have shrunk by 28%; and is expected to remain in the red in 2021.

According to IIR projections, Venezuela’s situation this year is only worse than that of Lebanon – whose capital, Beirut, was hit by a mega-explosion at a port in early August.

Even before the tragedy, the country was already suffering from hyperinflation, with prices tripling since March and the local currency, the Lebanese pound, depreciating by nearly 80%.