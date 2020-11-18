Contradiction on electoral fraud: Trump sacks the head of the authority

Washington (AP) – Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has fired a senior Homeland Security Department chief for publicly rejecting allegations of alleged electoral fraud.

The head of the cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency, Chris Krebs, has been sacked “with immediate effect,” Trump wrote on Twitter. His statement that the presidential election was not manipulated was “very inaccurate,” Trump said.

There have been “massive irregularities,” Trump said. Among other things, the deceased had voted and the voting machines had slammed Trump’s votes against Democrat Joe Biden, the Republican continued. Twitter missed Trump’s fraud allegations, a warning that they were “controversial” statements.

In an initial reaction, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, criticized Trump’s actions. Cancer ensured election security and worked against dangerous disinformation, according to a statement from Pelosis. “But instead of rewarding this patriotic service, the president fired Krebs for speaking the truth to power and rejecting Trump’s ongoing campaign of election fraud.”

Krebs and other top U.S. officials dismissed Trump’s ongoing allegations in a joint statement last Thursday – without naming the president. “The November 3 election was the safest in American history,” the statement said.

They stressed that the vote was not tampered with by the use of computer software. “There is no evidence that a voting system would have suppressed or altered votes – or been compromised in any way,” the statement with the Association of State Election Officials said. There are many “unsubstantiated allegations” and “misinformation about the electoral process,” but the integrity of the election was not compromised, he said.

Krebs, who previously worked for Microsoft, had held senior positions in the Department of Homeland Security since 2017. Trump appointed him to head the Cybersecurity Authority (CISA) in February 2018.

Biden was declared the winner of the November 7 election by U.S. media. He is due to succeed Trump on January 20. However, the incumbent still speaks of electoral fraud without providing any substantiated evidence. Trump and the Republicans have filed several lawsuits. The processes have so far been largely unsuccessful – and none of them should be able to undo the overall election result.

Trump had already sacked Defense Secretary Mark Esper last week – he accused him of lacking loyalty. Other positions at the Pentagon have also been filled. According to U.S. media reports, Trump should also consider the deportation of Gina Haspel, chief of the CIA’s foreign intelligence service, and FBI federal police chief Christopher Wray. Democratic leaders have warned that Trump’s hiring decisions in the run-up to Biden’s inauguration threatened national security.

It was not until Tuesday that Trump-appointed Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced an accelerated partial withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq. The move has been criticized even by leading Republicans in Congress. Former minister Esper would have blocked such an initiative.