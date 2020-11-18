Brazil also win fourth World Cup qualification

Montevideo (AP) – The Brazilian national team have also won their fourth qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

La Seleção won 2-0 (2-0) against their hosts Uruguay in Montevideo on Tuesday. Brazil’s goals were scored by Arthur in the 35th minute and Richarlison in the 44th minute.

Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani was sent off with a red card in the 71st minute for a foul. The hosts had to do without star striker Luis Suárez from the start. The Atlético Madrid professional tested positive for the corona virus on Monday.

Argentina defeated Peru in Lima 2-0 (2-0). For the Albiceleste, Nicolás González scored in the 17th minute and Lautaro Martínez in the 28th minute. Ecuador finished Colombia 6-1 and with nine points are now third in the table behind Brazil and Argentina. Venezuela won 2-1 after three consecutive losses against Chile and Paraguay and Bolivia drew 2-2.