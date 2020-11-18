Interim President Sagasti wants Peru out of the crisis

Lima (AP) – After days of political turmoil, Peru has a new head of state. Center-right politician Francisco Sagasti was sworn in at Congress in Lima on Tuesday.

That makes the 76-year-old the third president of the South American country in just over a week. As the transitional head of state, the engineer must run official affairs until next year’s elections. After the recent turbulence, Sagasti must above all restore confidence in politics.

“We will do our best not only to gain the confidence of the citizens, but also to give them back hope for a better Peru,” Sagasti said after his swearing-in. He pledged transparent governance, investments in education, decisive action against widespread corruption and more efforts in the fight against hunger.

More recently, the Andean state was temporarily without a head of state. Congress removed President Martín Vizcarra from his post on Monday last week over corruption allegations. With that, the President of Parliament, Manuel Merino, took over official business on a temporary basis. After violent protests and clashes between protesters and police, with at least two dead and many injured, Merino resigned on Sunday and plunged Peru into a serious government crisis.

The power vacuum hit the country at the worst possible time. Peru has one of the highest death rates in the world during the Corona crisis. It is also suffering extremely from the economic impact of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a decline in economic power of 13.9% for the current year.

Sagasti is an engineer and has worked as a consultant for the United Nations, the World Bank, and the Organization of American States, among others. In 1996, he was among the hostages during the occupation of the Japanese embassy in Lima by the guerrilla organization MRTA. This year he entered Congress for the first time.

Sagasti now wants to focus on tackling the corona pandemic and strengthening the economy at the center of his tenure, which is expected to last until July next year.

However, its most urgent task will probably be to restore confidence in politics. Especially the members of Congress in Peru are considered extremely corrupt, about half of the parliamentarians are under investigation for various offenses. Investigations are also underway against virtually all ex-presidents in recent years.

In his inaugural speech, the new president also addressed the families of the victims of recent protests. “On behalf of the state, I apologize to the relatives,” he said. “We can’t bring them back to life, but we can make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”