Qatar does not sufficiently implement reforms for workers

Doha (dpa) – World Cup host Qatar has improved the situation for foreign workers, according to human rights organization Amnesty International, but is not implementing the reforms adequately.

Additionally, local employers are often not held accountable for violations, according to an Amnesty report released on November 18, about two years before the tournament began in the emirate. As a result, thousands of workers remain at the mercy of unscrupulous employers, whose abuses go unpunished.

Amnesty welcomes labor market reforms in principle, said the organization’s golf expert, Regina Spöttl. “If implemented correctly, many problematic aspects would be eliminated.” The FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, 2022.

After persistent international criticism, Qatar decided on reforms aimed at improving the situation of migrant workers. The wealthy Gulf emirate dismantled the Kafala system, which firmly ties foreign workers to a local guarantor such as an employer. In Qatar, migrants can now leave or change jobs without the consent of their employer. In addition, the country has set a minimum wage.

However, according to Amnesty, workers face reprisals from employers if they want to leave. Passports are often still withdrawn. Many migrants have received their wages late or not at all. Not much has changed with domestic workers, says Spöttl. “Blatant crimes are still being committed against them.”

According to Amnesty, Qatar has around two million migrant workers. They mainly come from poor countries like Bangladesh, Nepal or India.