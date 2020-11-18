The emerging music festival reinvents itself and relies on a new hybrid format

Lisbon to host an emerging festival at the end of the month

The second edition of the event will take place on November 29 at the Capitolio, but also digitally.

One of the groups, Dream People.

In an oscillating year like 2020, during which many festivals have been canceled, it is urgent to seek alternatives that favor the continuation of artistic projects. The emerging festival is one example.

Its second edition has been confirmed, in a mixed format between live and live streaming in a single day, to be held on November 29, a Sunday, at the Capitol, located at Parque Mayer, in Lisbon.

The festival supports young national talents, or residents of Portugal, with the opening of an open call for what they call “Super Emergentes”. In total, they received around 50 applications from groups and artists.

This year Dream People, Hause Plants, Meta, Fugue, Rui Rosa, Cíntia, Cri The Coeur and Lana Gasparøtti were elected, following their participation in the contest which ran until October 28 – two were elected. by direct choice of the public. , three at the choice of the festival jury and three at the invitation of the organization.

Through everyone’s performance at the festival, two prizes will be awarded to the participating groups, the best concert and the best musical project. The prizes will be, respectively, a new performance at the Emergente Festival and the Rodellus Festival in 2021; and the recording of a master EP or an album at Camaleão studios, in Lisbon, as well as a new performance at the Emergente Festival, for the presentation of the disc.

For more information, see the official festival website. Tickets are on sale in the usual places and on Blueticket. Prices vary between € 10 and € 15.