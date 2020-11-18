Löw dismayed after debacle: “Today everything was bad”

Sevilla (AP) – Joachim Löw reacted with dismay to the loss immediately following the historic 6-0 debacle against Spain.

“It’s hard to explain. It was a dark day. Nothing worked at all. Body language, combat behavior. Nothing worked, neither defense nor offense. After the 1-0 victory. , we gave up our whole concept. We left the concept and we walked around somewhere. No organization, no communication. It was fatal, “said the national coach on Tuesday night in Seville.

The game will have to be analyzed in the coming weeks. “It is our duty and our duty to question all of this. What can we improve? We were permeable. We have to draw the right conclusions. Everything was bad today, ”Loew told ARD.

A return of the eliminated Mats Hummels, Jérôme Boateng and Thomas Müller in 2019 was not a problem for Löw after the match. “We said we wanted to put our trust in the players. We were on the right track. But we are not yet as far as we thought, hoped. We trust these players and we have to fight back. Now there is a longer break. We have been rejected. It’s a huge disappointment. We have to take it with us first, ”Loew said.

Due to the clear defeat, DFB-Elf missed the possible participation in the Nations League final tournament in October 2021. The next international matches will take place in March of next year. Then qualifying for the World Cup begins with three matches.