Intel details Xeon Ice Lake and promises 30% better performance than AMD EPYC with Zen 2

The year 2020 has been quite a painful one for Intel, which has seen rivals such as Qualcomm and primarily AMD steal the show on virtually every category of processor in the market. While the Snapdragon has increased the presence of ARM in computers, now reinforced by Apple with its Silicon M1, the Ryzen, Threadripper and EPYC ranges have dethroned the blue team in almost every segment.

Departures Nov.

Curiosity 22 oct.

Intel’s hope now rests on the switch to 10nm lithography, which begins in early 2021 with Rocket Lake-S chips for consumers and the highly anticipated Xeon Ice Lake-SP for servers. Now, in a recent presentation released by the Santa Clara giant this week, more details on the server chips have been released, with the promise of up to 30% better performance compared to architecture-based AMD EPYC Rome. Zen 2. However, there is a catch.

Starting with the details of the demonstrated chip we have the Intel Xeon Platinum whose name is not yet detailed, but which is based on the 10nm Ice Lake architecture. The cores here are the Sunny Cove, the same that powers the Ice Lake line for ultrabooks, which promise gains in instructions per clock of around 18% over the previous generation.

There are several new features, with highlights going to a 2.7 times higher density than the Cascade Lake predecessors, as well as the use of Foveros 3D technology, to stack the processor components for greater efficiency, which made his debut with the Lakefield chips. It’s also possible to mention support for PCI-E 4.0, in addition to eight channels of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and Intel’s AVX-512 instructions for artificial intelligence.

During the presentation, the new chip family was compared to processors from the EPYC Rome line. The Intel machine had a 32-core Xeon Platinum with 64 threads running at 2.2 GHz and 256 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, while the AMD platform had a 64-core EPYC 7742 and 128 threads at 2.25 GHz. even 256 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM.

In the NAMD STMV, Monte Carlo and LAMMPS benchmarks, Xeon Platinum was 20% to 30% faster than the AMD chip. Even though they show respectable results, all of these tests are based on AVX-512, something the Red Team processor lacks. When considering efficiency and performance in standard tests, the EPYC 7742 must outperform the Intel solution very well, showing its lag to the server segment.

We also don’t consider that AMD has already announced its EPYC Milan line, based on the new Zen 3 architecture, which is expected to open an even more impressive margin on the Blue Team’s chips, as leaked tests show. . Therefore, Intel’s last hope may lie in the Sapphire Rappids line, which is expected to launch by the end of 2021, and which is expected to finally embrace the technologies of the Tiger Lake family.