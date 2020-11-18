Microsoft Edge Dev receives version 88.0.702 with text notes in PDFs and coupon tester

We got to another Tuesday, and as usual Microsoft just released a new version of its Microsoft Edge for users subscribed to the browser’s Dev Channel. Today’s update not only brings a series of common fixes, but also several long-awaited new features like the ability to add text notes in PDFs and a module that compares prices and tests coupons when shopping.

In addition to Notes, currently limited to Windows, and the Coupon Tester, which is not available on school or work accounts, Edge Dev version 88.0.702 also offers the ability to take screenshots of entire web pages. with Capture Web, new icons based on Microsoft’s fluid design, extended auto-deduplication functionality, and more.

Among the daily fixes, it is possible to mention the repair of a crash that occurred when adding a new favorite directly from the Favorites page; a crash occurred when closing the browser; crashes when closing or printing PDFs; a failure that caused the Edge to crash when pressing the F6 key; an accident occurred during navigation; and an error that caused the pages to crash when loading.

Regarding the behavior of the Edge, an error has been fixed where the return window does not disappear when closed; a flaw that prevented the display of UI texts when custom themes were enabled; a bug that caused a second Edge icon to appear when the browser was pinned to the taskbar; and an error that prevented text from being copied when Web Capture closed very quickly, among others.

Microsoft Edge Dev 88.0.702 is now available for download, it should be remembered that it is necessary to be subscribed to the Insider program of the browser through its Dev Channel to have access to the update.