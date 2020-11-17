In addition to EI Plus, BandSports announces Uruguay vs Brazil on PPV by Claro TV and SKY

Update (11/17/2020) – RB

This Tuesday (17), BandSports confirmed that it will broadcast the matches of the fourth round of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in pay-per-view format on Claro TV and SKY. Among the clashes, there is the Uruguay x Brazil duel, which will have narration by Oliveira Andrade and commentary by Neto.

Until then only guaranteed on EI Plus, the matches were negotiated by the Spanish company Mediapro with the sports channel of Grupo Bandeirantes and the two operators to be offered via PPV, for a single payment of R $ 19.90.

The terms of the deal, according to Julio Gomes’ post on UOL Esporte on Monday (16), would be similar to what was agreed with Turner: there would be no price paid by the broadcaster for the show, but Mediapro would be entitled to part of the amounts received during the sale.

On the other hand, BandSports and the providers Claro TV and SKY are already partners in the availability of Conmebol TV, a pay-per-view broadcaster created for the exhibition of the Copa Libertadores, Sul-Americana and Recopa games.

At Claro TV, four channels are available for the Qualifiers PPV: 716, 717, 718 and 719 – all in HD. At SKY, three numbers were chosen for each technology: 226, 227 and 228 in SD; and 626, 627 and 628 in HD. Consult the schedule:

6:00 p.m .: Ecuador x Colombia 6:00 p.m .: Venezuela x Chile 8:00 p.m .: Uruguay x Brazil 8:00 p.m .: Paraguay x Bolivia 9:30 p.m .: Peru x Argentina

Original text (13/11/2020)

With Uruguay x Brazil! Turner signs new deal to pass qualifiers to EI Plus

Earlier on Friday (13), Turner and Mediapro signed a new deal for the transmission of the third and fourth rounds of eight teams in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The matches will be broadcast live on the EI Plus streaming platform, with narration in Portuguese. The companies had already signed a similar partnership for the first two rounds of the competition.

The agreement states that Turner will not have to pay for the games, but part of the amount collected with the new subscriptions will be transferred to Mediapro. The company holding the rights has not entered into an agreement with any Brazilian television station.

Globo was one of the interested parties, but wanted to close only for the matches of the Brazilian team as a visitor, which was not interesting for the Spanish company – who preferred to market the package with all the games.

In all, the national teams whose matches will be featured on the service are: Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia. This means that the Uruguay vs Brazil match, scheduled for the night of next Tuesday and valid for the fourth round, will be played exclusively – so far – by EI Plus.

The broadcasts have already started this late Friday afternoon, with Uruguay’s away victory against Colombia. EI Plus can be accessed on the official website or through mobile apps – download links are on the map below the text.

