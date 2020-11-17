LumaFusion 2.4 released for iOS with support for 10-bit HDR processing and exporting

Released in mid-October, Apple’s new iPhone 12 line has hit the market, promising to deliver high performance, a high-quality rugged display, and a rugged camera experience for photos and recording. video. One of its biggest strengths, thanks to the A14 Bionic processor, is the ability to capture 10-bit HDR videos in the Dolby Vision standard.

The feature is very appealing to content creators and just got interesting for even more people with the latest update to LumaFusion, one of the biggest video editing apps on iOS and iPadOS. In version 2.4, the program is now capable of processing and exporting content in 10-bit HDR, in HLG, PQ P3 and Rec-709 formats.

The novelty prepares LumaFusion for content produced by the iPhone 12 family, but readily accepts content produced on professional cameras, such as the Canon EOS R5 or the recently launched Sony Alpha 7S III.

According to the 9to5Google site, which carried out tests with the function, the display of content throughout the editing process remained in HDR, which is not new, being present in iMovies for example, but of a great advantage considering the advanced tools of LumaFusion.

The update not only supports HDR, it comes with several new tools and functions. It is now possible to export H.265 projects with transparency, making it easy to save overlay animations. Additionally, there’s a new Chroma Keyer with automatic key color detection, and a new Luma Keyer with Range, Rolloff, and Edge Blur radius controls.





Other new features include automatic project settings, which set the settings for a project from the first clip added to the timeline, a new button in the library that makes it easy to rename galleries, add notes to clips and manage media cache, as well as support for the native iOS 14 color picker and System Photos app.

LumaFusion 2.4 is a free update for those who already have an app license, but can be purchased by new users for a one-time price of R $ 169.90, with additional features that can be purchased in others microtransactions.

